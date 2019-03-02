Blazers Enter Home Stretch Of Trip Sunday Morning In Charlotte

After losing their first game of a seven-game road trip Friday night in Toronto, the Portland Trail Blazers will try to get back on the winning side of things with a Sunday morning game versus the Hornets in Charlotte. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 41-16

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 23-6

AT THE HORNETS: Trail Blazers lead, 18-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 127-96, 1/11/19 (Portland)

LAST HORNETS WIN: 107-85, 1/18/17 (Charlotte)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Hornets during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers outscored Charlotte 70-49 in the first half on their way to a 127-96 victory in Portland on Jan. 11. CJ McCollum had 30 points (12-20 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Trail Blazers while Kemba Walker led the way for the Hornets with 18 points (5-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists.

• In his last three games against the Hornets, CJ McCollum has averaged 25.7 points (51.2%, 50.0% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He has shot 15-of-32 (46.8%) from the three-point line in his last five games against Charlotte.

• AT THE LINE: Portland is the second-best free throw shooting team in the league (81.8%) while the Hornets rank ninth (79.1%).

• Damian Lillard scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT) against the Hornets on Jan. 11 to go with four rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in 11 of his 13 career games against Charlotte.

• Jusuf Nurkic finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and six blocks against Charlotte on Jan. 11. In his three games against Charlotte with Portland, Nurkic has averaged 16.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.67 blocks.

• Charlotte native Seth Curry had six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3-PT), one rebound and one assist against the Hornets on Jan. 11.

• Kemba Walker has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five games against the Trail Blazers, including a 40-point outing at Portland on Feb. 8, 2018. Walker has shot a combined 10-of-20 from the three-point line in his last two games against the Trail Blazers.

• Jeremy Lamb recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 11.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry grew up in Charlotte and attended Charlotte Christian High School before playing collegiately at Duke. His father, Dell, played for the Charlotte Hornets from 1988-98.

• CONNECTION: Charlotte forward Nicolas Batum spent his first seven NBA seasons (2008-15) with Portland, posting averages of 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 481 games (428 starts)

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have yet to release their injury report.

As for the Hornets, Dwayne Bacon (G League), Joe Chealey (G League), Devonte' Graham (G League) and J.P. Macura (G League) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.