Blazers Drop Sixth-Straight With OT Loss To Suns

PORTLAND -- The Trail Blazers were closer to getting a win Tuesday night than they have been at any time in the last two weeks. But close, unlike in horseshoes and hand grenades, doesn’t matter much in the NBA.

After trailing by as many as 14 in the third quarter, the Trail Blazers took a lead late in the fourth only to eventually lose 111-107 to the Phoenix Suns in front of a crowd of 16,184 Tuesday night at Moda Center.

“It’s a tough loss, tough loss,” said head coach Chauncey Billups. “We played our butts off, couldn’t get over the hump, we just didn’t shoot it well. Thought defensively we did good, they exploited us a few ties... But, you know, it’s a tough loss. Tough loss.”

The Trail Blazers are tied for 10th in the Western Conference with a 11-17 record and are 10-6 at home this season. Portland has now lost six-straight and nine of their last 10.

Portland went down early in the first quarter, a persistent issue this season, to a Phoenix team playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Clippers in Los Angeles Monday night. Had the Blazers not held the Suns to just 17 points in the second quarter, Tuesday’s contest might have been just the latest in a series of quasi-competitive losses.

But after going into the half trailing by seven, Portland once again found themselves down 14 after a 10-0 Phoenix run early in the third. But the Blazers would score the last 11 points of the quarter, capped by a Robert Covington buzzer-beater, to actually take a two-point lead into the fourth.

The Blazers went up 89-83 after a Damian Lillard three with 8:12 to play in regulation but would score just two points in the next four minutes of play. But even with a long scoring drought, they likely would have won the game in regulation had they not missed five free throws in the fourth quarter, including one apiece from Norman Powell and Jusuf Nurkic in the last 32 seconds of the fourth.

We were in some good positions, man, we just missed some really big free throws,” said Billups. “In a close contest, free throws matter. We all kind of missed some big free throws.”

With Portland unable to score from the field -- they had one make in the last two and a half minutes of the fourth -- nor shoot accurately enough from the line, the Suns, behind the play of Chris Paul, sent the game to overtime. And despite being the more rested team, Portland made just 2-of-9 shots from the field and missed all three of their free throws in the extra period, not nearly good enough to best a Suns team with one of the best records in the NBA.

In the past it’s been a time where we usually make something out of nothing, and we come up big,” said Lillard. “I think the first thing I think of is I've been able to come up big a lot more often in the past. This year has been less of the case I guess. But you just gotta keep playing, you just gotta keep going.”

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 31 points on 11-of-31 shooting from the field, 5-of-16 shooting from three and 4-of-5 from the free throw line to go with 10 assists, two rebounds and a block in 47 minutes.

Norman Powell went 9-of-17 for 23 points, six rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes. Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds while also handing out five assists in just under 39 minutes.

Larry Nance Jr. had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Robert Covington, Anfernee Simons and Tony Snell each contributed eight points off the bench.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with a season-high 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting and 13 rebounds. Chris Paul went 10-of-19 for 24 points, 14 assists and three steals in 41 minutes.

• The Trail Blazers fell to 1-2 against the Suns this season.

• Portland had 12 offensive rebounds leading to 14 second chance points. Phoenix had eight offensive boards and three second chance points.

• The Suns outscored Portland in fast break points, 19-7.

• The Trail Blazers made 14 of their 22 free throw attempts (63.6%) while the Suns converted 12 of their 15 attempts (80.0%).

• Tonight was the first overtime game that both Portland and Phoenix played this season.

“Nobody likes losing. I don’t like losing, nobody in the locker room likes losing. Obviously, nobody’s happy. Nobody’s happy. However, we’re in this thing together.” -- Chauncey Billups

After being the team with the rest advantage Tuesday night, the Trail Blazers will have to contend with being the tired team when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in the second night of an all-home back-to-back Wednesday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.