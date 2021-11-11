Blazers Drop Another On The Road In Second Night Of A Back-To-Back

PHOENIX -- At some point, the Portland Trail Blazers will win a game on the road this season, though it is proving more difficult than expected.

Portland’s early-season road woes continued with a 119-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns in front of a crowd of 15,672 Wednesday night at Footprint Center.

“We played really hard, I think we’re figuring out how hard we have to play,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “But there’s too many mental errors, defensive collapses and breakdowns. We give ourselves a chance -- you shoot it poorly like that, 7-for-3 (from three) and we was 0-for-13 at the half -- but still fighting, and that’s what you want to see. But I think at some point and you know how hard it is to win on the road in this league, if you don’t play from the neck up a little bit better, it makes it tough.”

The Trail Blazers are now 5-7 overall and, at 0-6 on the road, are one of just two teams that have yet to win away from home this season.

Wednesday’s game played out in a similar fashion to Portland’s loss to the Clippers the night before in Los Angeles. They got off to a slow start before settling in and taking a lead before the end of the first quarter. But the Suns would dominate in the second quarter behind impressive efforts from role players, in this case, Suns center Frank Kaminsky, to take a double digit lead into the half.

“You look at a scouting report for the Phoenix Suns and you say, alright, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, those are the guys we’re going to lock in on,” said Damian Lillard. “He wants to go this direction, on this play he’s trying to get to this. You lock in on those guys but you’ve still got to have respect for everybody on an NBA team, especially guys that are in the rotation. You have to know that maybe their job isn’t to dominate games and all those things but they here for a reason. They can play. So when you look at guys like that, you can’t let them play to their strength.”

The Blazers would spend the second half getting close to making up the deficit, only to have the Suns push the lead back to a comfortable margin before coming away with a 10-point victory.

“I’m happy with where we are, of course I wish we were winning more games on the road, or a game on the road at this point,” said Billups. “But I’m very happy with where we are, I just think we’ve got to keep going. We’ve got a ways to go.”

Lillard went 12-of-23 from the field for 28 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.

Norman Powell went 8-of-17 from the field and 3-of-8 from three for 23 points while also tallying three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes. CJ McCollum finished with 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds and a block in 40 minutes.

Larry Nance Jr. rounded out Portland’s double digit scorers with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes.

Frank Kaminsky led all scorers with a career-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field.

“Obviously Kaminsky had a big night, I didn’t see that coming,” said Billups. “It’s another one to the list. We make some players look pretty good sometimes. That speaks to the NBA. All these guys are really good and most of them have roles that if they were in a different role, they would probably be better, they would probably produce more. Frank has been in the league for a long time, he’s a really skilled player.”

Chris Paul finished with 21 points and seven assists, JaVale McGee went for 14 points and eight rebounds while Jae Crowder and Devin Booker each added 12.

The Trail Blazers now have a day off before traveling to Houston to face the Rockets, the only other team that has yet to win a road game this season, Friday night at Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.