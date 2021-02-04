Blazers Down To Nine Players Versus 76ers With Lillard (Abdominal Strain) Out

If you’ve wanted to see what the players further down Portland’s bench could do with additional minutes, Thursday night’s game is going to be right up your alley.

With Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain) having their statuses downgraded this afternoon from questionable to out for tonight’s game versus the 76ers in Philadelphia, the Trail Blazers will have just nine players in uniform with Nassir Little (left knee sprain), CJ McCollum (left foot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle fracture) already on the injured list.

What’s more, Robert Covington, who recently missed two games due to a concussion, will be the only player from the Opening Night starting five available for Thursday’s contest. He will likely be joined by Gary Trent Jr., Enes Kanter and Rodney Hood, all of whom started in the most recent content, and Anfernee Simons in the starting five Thursday night.

Lillard is the most recent Trail Blazer to miss time due to injury after starting in the first 20 games of the season. The 6-3 guard said after Tuesday’s victory versus the Wizards in Washington, DC that he could “barely move” at the start of the game and had contemplated whether he should have sat out -- he went on to finish with 31 points and eight assists in the winning effort. Lillard also noted that he’s dealt with abdominal strains throughout his career, though usually the issue flares up in training camp and is alleviated through treatments such as massage and cold tubs.

Lillard’s status for the final game of the trip versus the Knicks is still to be determined, though it stands to reason that sitting out Thursday’s game versus the 76ers, owners of the best record in the Eastern Conference, with the hopes of being able to play Saturday versus the Knicks could have factored into the decision.

As for Jones Jr., Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts noted early in the week that the the left foot sprain that has kept the 6-6 forward sidelined for the last three games (and now four counting tonight’s contest) had been improving -- he was initially upgraded from “out” to “questionable” on the initial injury report for Thursday’s game. The hope was that Jones Jr. could return to game action at some point on the trip, a prospect that is still possible with a game versus the Knicks schedule for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Little suffered a left knee sprain in the fourth quarter of Monday’s blowout loss to the Bucks, though the he still managed to put up a career-high 30 points in 30 minutes. There has been no update on his status for the remainder of the trip.

As for the more seriously injured, McCollum is scheduled to have the small cuneiform fracture in his left foot re-evaluated in a little less than two weeks. Nurkic, who underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right wrist on January 19, has to wear a splint for at least two more weeks and will be re-evaluated at the beginning of March. There is no timetable for Collins’s return.