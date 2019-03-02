Blazers Cut It Close Before Losing First Game Of Trip In Toronto

TORONTO -- After taking the first four games of a seven-game trip, the Portland Trail Blazers fell 119-117 to the Toronto Raptors in front of a sellout crowd of 19,800 Friday might at Scotiabank Arena.

The Trail Blazers are now 38-24 overall, 15-16 away from the Moda Center and 18-5 versus teams from the Eastern Conference. The loss ends a five-game winning streak for the Trail Blazers dating back to before the All-Star break and knots the season series between the two teams 1-1.

After trailing for almost the entirety of Friday's game, the Trail Blazers took their first lead since early in the first quarter after two Jusuf Nurkić gave the road team a 105-103 lead with just over three minutes to play. The teams would take turns tying the game or holding a slim lead for the duration of the contest.

But it would be the Raptors that would get the last good look, with Kawhi Leonard hitting a 12-foot baseline jumper over Damian Lillard with 3.0 seconds to play that would ultimately serve as the game-winner.

The Trail Blazers were led by CJ McCollum, who went 12-of-20 from the field and 7-of-11 from three for 35 points to go with five assists and four rebounds in 40 minutes.

Lillard finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes. Jake Layman came off the bench to added 13 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

Moe Harkless added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jusuf Nurkic, who battled foul trouble all night, and Al-Farouq Aminu each scored 10.

All five Raptors starters finished in double-figures led by Leonard, who went 14-of-22 from the field for 38 points to go with five assists and three rebounds. Both Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry finished with 19, with the latter also handing out 10 assists for the double-double.

Next up, the Trail Blazers continue one of their longest road trips in franchise history by heading to Charlotte for a Sunday matinee versus the Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.