Blazers Come Up Empty Again On The Road Versus Shorthanded Sixers

PHILADELPHIA -- Last season, a severely shorthanded Trail Blazers team soundly defeated the 76ers on their home court for one of their best road wins of the season.

Nine months later, Philadelphia returned the favor.

Despite being without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons for the entirety of the game and Danny Green for the second half, the 76ers defeated the Trail Blazers 113-103 in front of a sellout crowd of 20,115 Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

“I just think that we’re not good enough to let our guard down against anybody,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “We’re here in the early part of the season, trying to win our first road game, we’ve had two great opportunities in back-to-back days, just didn’t get it done. We don’t make excuses at all, it is what it is. Every single night it’s just a different challenge ahead. We just didn’t get it done, we weren’t good enough tonight.”

The Trail Blazers are now 3-5 overall and 0-3 on the road this season. Prior to Monday’s loss, Portland had won three-straight versus Philadelphia.

"I think we were very inconsistent tonight,” said CJ McCollum. “Probably a lot more inconsistent than we would like. Some nights we play really well defensively, some nights really poorly, some nights there’s turnovers, some nights there’s transitions.”

Even with their full compliment of players -- Tony Snell played his first game as a Trail Blazer after missing all of training camp and the start of the season with a right foot sprain -- the Trail Blazers never looked like the better team Monday night. They turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter, allowed 55 percent shooting in the second and were outscored 32-18 in the paint in the first half.

“We just get careless, we get really careless,” said Billups. “When we just sometimes jump in the air, try to find somebody and just throw it, it’s just a bad habit. It’s a really bad habit. I just feel like, especially early, I was just trying to tell the guys ‘Just calm down, just relax, let the game kind of come to us.’ And we just kind of never did that.”

But despite never looking all that comfortable, they still managed to go into the half trailing by just one, leaving open the possibility of getting their first road win of the season despite playing nowhere close to their best.

In the end, the Sixers that were available Monday night simply wouldn’t allow it. Whether it was Andre Drummond dominating the glass and playing with active hands -- he tallied five steals and a block -- Tyrese Maxey locking up Portland’s guards on the perimeter, Seth Curry getting to and finishing at the rim or Georges Niang putting up a career night in scoring, Philadelphia always seemed to have an answer whenever the Trail Blazers seemed like they might be making headway.

“I didn’t like our mindset, felt like we just kind of traded baskets with them, complained a lot about the no-calls and things, and I was too,” said Billups. “It was kind of eye-opening. It is what it is, but I said at halftime ‘We’re pretty much in the same space that we were in the night before. Let’s come out and be better in the second half.’ And we just didn’t. We just didn’t have it tonight. Defensively we were a step behind, and yes, back-to-back, they were waiting on us. But it’s still a basketball game.”

A basketball game that Portland lost.

Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard both finished with 20 points apiece, though on a combined 15-of-40 shooting from the field and 5-of-17 shooting from three.

Anfernee Simons added 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting off the bench to round out Portland’s double-digit scorers.

Seven 76ers scored in double figured led by 23 points from Curry. Niang added 21, Furkan Korkmaz had 15 and Drummond finished with a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds while also handing out five assists.

The Trail Blazers now have the day off before heading to Cleveland to finish up a three-game trip versus the Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.