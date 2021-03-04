Blazers Close Out First Half With Second Night Of A Back-To-Back Versus Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers (20-14) finish off the first half of their 2020-21 regular season schedule by hosting the Sacramento Kings Thursday in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 137-81

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-19

SACRAMENTO HOME: Kings lead, 62-49

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 132-126, 1/13/21 (Sacramento)

LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 123-111, 3/7/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 4 game against Sacramento will be the third and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and Kings during the 2020-21 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers took down the Kings, 132-126 on Jan. 13 in Sacramento. Damian Lillard led Portland with 40 points (11-23 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 12-12 FT), 13 assists and three steals, while De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 29 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal.

• Damian Lillard has reach the 20 point mark in eight of his last 10 games against Sacramento, and set a career-high for assists when he recorded 16 against the Kings on Dec. 20, 2016.

• Gary Trent Jr. added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field (4-5 FT), to go with one rebound, four assists and two steals at Sacramento on Jan. 13. Trent has finished in double-figures in four of his six career games against the Kings.

• De'Aaron Fox's 29 points were a career-best against the Trail Blazers, and his five 3-PM were a season-high. Fox holds career averages of 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 11 games against the Trail Blazers.

• Buddy Hield finished with 26 points (9-21 FG, 8-18 3-PT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 13. His eight 3PM tied a season-high.

• The Trail Blazers made 23 three-pointers on Jan. 13, which at that point tied a franchise record. The Kings made 19 three-pointers, which is still a season-high.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,902 career points) is 45 points from passing Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on the NBA all-time scoring list. Anthony is second among active players.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (648 career regular season games played) is one game from passing LaMarcus Aldridge for the fourth-most on the Trail Blazers all-time list.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #34 - Portland 108, Golden State 106 — March 3, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland rode the late-game heroics of Damian Lillard to a 108-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors Wednesday evening at Moda Center ... Portland earned its 10th home win of the season, improving to 10-6 at Moda Center ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony also had 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), while pulling down two boards and handing out four assists ... Robert Covington finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks ... Enes Kanter had 11 points and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes ... Gary Trent Jr. had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in a game-high 40 minutes ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 35 points (13-28 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals ... Draymond Green added five points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Game #33 - Portland 123, Charlotte 111 — March 1, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers capitalized on a historic shooting performance, earning a win over the Hornets, 123-11 at Moda Center ... Portland made a franchise record 24 three-pointers ... Six Trail Blazers finished in double-figures for the ninth time this season, and Portland improved to 8-1 in those games ... Carmelo Anthony led the Trail Blazers in scoring, finishing with a season-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 3-3 FT), as well as three rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks ... Damian Lillard added 23 points (8-21 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals ... Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3-PT), 10 boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks ... Enes Kanter recorded his 18th double-double with 11 points and 11 boards ... LaMelo Ball scored 30 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT), and had six rebounds, eight assists and four steals ... Terry Rozier added 20 points, six assists and four steals for Charlotte.

Game #32 - L.A. Lakers 102, Portland 93 — Feb. 26, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

The Lakers outscored the Trail Blazers 31-19 in the third quarter en route to a 102-93 win Friday night at STAPLES Center... Portland made double digit three- pointers for the 45th consecutive game, the fourth longest streak in league history... Damian Lillard recorded his league-leading 19th 30+ point game, finishing with 35 points (11-24 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists... Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points (8-20 FG, 2-11 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals... Enes Kanter recorded his 17th double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 17 boards... Derrick Jones Jr. finished in double-figures for the fifth time in his last six games, logging 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks... LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks... Dennis Schroder added 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Thursday’s game versus Sacramento.

The Kings, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, have not yet released their injury report for Thursday’s contest.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.