Blazers Can't Hold Off Hawks In Second Half In Atlanta

ATLANTA -- After breaking a six-game losing streak Saturday night in Portland, the Trail Blazers started a nine-day, five-game road trip with a 122-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in front of a crowd of 16,432 Monday night at State Farm Arena.

“We fought like crazy,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “I was very proud of that. I think (Atlanta) shot 109 shots tonight, that’s a ton and they only turned it over four times, usually we create a lot more turnovers than that. I was proud of us, we gave ourselves a chance to win this game. Our guys just fought and I loved it.”

The Trail Blazers are now 26-41 overall, good for 11th in the Western Conference with 15 games to play, and 9-23 on the road this season. With the loss, the Trail Blazers have split the season series versus the Hawks 1-1.

“I think we just kind of got a little tired, legs got a little heavy,” said Josh Hart. “They made a run so you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. Trae Young did what All-Stars do, took the game over. They got a lead and didn’t look back.”

The Trail Blazers were able to get just about anything they wanted in the first two and a half quarters versus a Hawks team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Portland shot 57 percent from the field and 64 percent from three in the first half, highlighted by Josh Hart putting up 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Trendon Watford adding 11.

That efficiency, along with CJ Elleby surpassing his career-high in rebounds in the first half and the Hawks shooting 32 percent from the field, allowed the Trail Blazers to take a 67-58 lead into the half. And by holding Atlanta scoreless in the first few minutes of the second half, Portland’s lead swelled to 15 early in the third quarter.

But Trae Young would take the game over midway through the third, scoring 21 points in what ended up being a 29-6 run that turned what was a 15-point Portland lead into a 10-point Atlanta advantage.

“We didn’t do great guarding (Young), he shot almost 50 percent, shoot 11 free throws, 11-for-11,” said Billups. “He’s just a tough cover. I think he’s the best in the league at rejecting screens, he just does such a good job setting guys up to get rejects and drawing fouls. You have to guard him so high because he shoots it so deep. He had us off-balance all night. The guys that were guarding him, I thought they competed really hard but when you take a peek at the screen or when you let up or relax, he makes you pay.”

Portland would play Atlanta mostly even in the fourth, but after being outscored 31-17 in the third, even would not be enough to get the win.

“We had an awesome first half,” said Billups. “(Atlanta) came out with a little more urgency, you’ve got to give them a little credit, but I just felt like our spacing was poor, we turned it over a lot, obviously Trae Young got going, which doesn’t help our cause, and we didn’t get quality looks like we did in the first half. Some of that’s on us, some of that’s on them.”

Hart went 11-of-21 from the field and 4-of-7 from three to finish with a team-high 31 points while also posting seven rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

Watford went 9-of-19 for 22 points, nine rebounds, a career-high four blocks and two assists in 39 minutes. He is now the first Trail Blazers rookie since Damian Lillard to score in double figures in six-straight games.

Brandon Williams finished with 20 points, six assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes. Drew Eubanks, who signed his third 10-day contract with the trail Blazers on Monday, posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes.

Young led all scorers with 46 points while also handing out 12 assists for the double-double.

Next up, the Trail Blazers now head to New York to play two games starting with a Wednesday night showdown versus the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.