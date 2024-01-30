Blazers Blowout Sixers On Second Night Of A Back-To-Back

PORTLAND -- The Trail Blazers seem to do some their best work on the second night of back-to-backs.

Portland shot 55 percent from the field, 43 percent from three and 90 percent from the line to defeat the a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team 130-104, their largest margin of victory this season, in front of a crowd of 17,128 Monday night at Moda Center.

“I just loved the resolve,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “Second night of back-to-backs, we’ve been pretty good this year. It’s always tough to play against teams when they don’t have their best players, it’s such a letdown, and I thought we seen a little bit of that early. We let them kind of get after us a little bit and then we turned it up.”

The Trail Blazers are now 14-33 overall and 8-13 at home this season.

After putting up just 20 points in the first quarter, Portland offense came alive in the second and third quarters. The home team shot 63 percent from the field in the second quarter, with Jerami Grant leading the way with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and 63 percent in the third.

Portland Trail Blazers 130, Philadelphia 76ers 104 | Game Highlights | Jan 29, 2024

And while the Trail Blazers defense wasn’t exactly lockdown, it was good enough, at least combined with one of their best offensive nights of the season, to outscore the Sixers by 25 points in the second and third quarters to take a 94-77 lead into the fourth.

Portland didn’t let up in the fourth, expanding their lead to 26 points with a little under eight minutes to play. Both coaches would turn the game over to the ends of their benches, with the Blazers going up by as many as 31 points, thanks in large part to 20-point quarter from Scoot Henderson, to come away with a blowout victory, a rarity for the Blazers this season.

“I thought our second half defense was high level,” said Billups. “And as we talked before the game, we just passed the ball. We did a lot of passing, we moving the ball, we moving bodies. I feel like we’re just getting better. It was a good game overall for us. Attacked the paint, got to the free throw line, just thought it was a pretty good, well-rounded game for us.”

Grant led Portland with 27 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, 1-of-2 shooting from three and 12-of-13 shooting from the free throw line to go with five rebounds, three assists and a block in 31 minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon missed on just four of his 14 attempts to finish with 24 points while also handing out nine assists and grabbing five rebounds in 32 minutes.

Deandre Ayton continued his strong play as of late, going 9-of-14 for 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes. Henderson came off the bench to go for 22 points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds in 21 minutes.