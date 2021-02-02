Blazers Blown Out By Bucks In Milwaukee

Saturday night in Chicago, the Trail Blazers pulled out an unlikely victory in a game that was competitive literally from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Two days and a short drive north on I-94 later, the Trail Blazers only managed to stay competitive for a quarter.

Portland trailed by 10 at the end of the first quarter, 23 at the half and 36 points at the end of the third before going on to lose 134-106 to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

“Maybe we could have done some things better, had more of a presence on the ball, be more physical,” said Damian Lillard. “But they were the better team tonight. They got a lot of shooters out there, you got a guy like Giannis getting downhill, a guy like Jrue Holiday getting downhill, so you’ve got to respect what they can do when they attack. And when they kick it out they got knockdown shooters out there. When they shooting the ball as well as they were tonight, we’re going to be up against it. They ran us out the gym tonight.”

The Trail Blazers are now 10-9 overall and 5-4 on the road this season.

Neither team seemed all that interested in playing defense in the first quarter, and for a team like the Trail Blazers that rely on scoring to win games, that seemed like a decent approach.

But after mostly keeping pace in the first quarter, Portland’s offense completely failed them in the second. They shot just 29 percent from the field and 1-of-11 from three on the way to scoring 20 points in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Bucks kept shooting the lights out, shooting 50 percent from both the field and from three and would go on a 25-10 run to close out the half to take a 79-56 lead into the intermission.

It would only get worse from there for the road team. Portland managed little resistance at the rim and regularly gave up wide open shots on the perimeter, turning an already large Milwaukee lead into an insurmountable one by the middle of the third quarter.

“Obviously it’s disappointing any time you have that type of loss,” said Lillard. “But with a game tomorrow, we don’t have time to dwell on it or beat ourselves up too hard. We knew it was a tough game coming in.”

Nassir Little, the lone bright spot for the Trail Blazers Monday night, put up a career-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, 5-of-7 shooting from three and 3-of-3 shooting from the line to go with six rebounds, two blocks an assist and a steal in 29 minutes.

“He shot the ball really well,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “Nas has had a tough go the last few months and it was good to see him get out there and see the ball go in the basket, get some extended run. I was really happy for him.”

Lillard went 6-of-13 from the field for 17 points, seven assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes. Enes Kanter put up a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Anfernee Simons finished with 15 points to go wiht five assists in 30 minutes.

The Bucks shot 55 percent from the field and 50 percent from three for the game with Holiday leading the way with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes. Bobby Portis scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting of the bench and Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head to the nation’s capital to face the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.