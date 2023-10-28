Blazers Better But Not Good Enough In Home-Opening Loss To Magic

PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 27: Malcolm Brodgon #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on October 27, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

PORTLAND -- The Trail Blazers tipped off their 2023-24 home schedule with a 102-97 loss to the Orlando Magic in front of a sellout crowd of 19,464 Friday night at Moda Center.

“I thought our intensity was good,” said Trail Blazers head coach. “We played hard as hell and that’s who we got to be. You can hang your hat on a game like that… we just couldn’t get over the hump offensively. But I thought our defense was really good against a good team.”

Portland is now 0-2 for the season after losing their opener to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

It looked as though the first night of the 2023-24 season at Moda Center might be a long one for the Trail Blazers and their fans. With the Magic getting into the paint and finishing at the rim with little resistance -- all 12 of Orlando’s field goals in the first quarter were scored within eight feet of the basket -- the potential for a home-opening blowout seem higher than one would hope.

But even though they picked up fouls at an alarming rate, it beat getting bested over and over against at the basket. Orlando still managed to shoot better than 50 percent in the first half, but Portland’s defensive effort was just enough to keep things interesting.

“I didn’t make any adjustments other than coming into timeouts and just asking ‘Who are we going to be, man? People just keep coming in here, we’ve got to scrap,’” said Billups. “We at home, we got to scrap in these games and whatever happens, happens. And we just started playing so much harder and we got ourselves back in the game.”

That continued in the second half on the defensive end -- Orlando’s shooting percentage fell 20 points from the second to the third quarter -- and with Shaedon Sharpe, who started in place of Anfernee Simons (right thumb), putting up 11 points, Portland outscored Orlando by six in the third to enter the fourth training by two.

Though it wouldn’t last. Portland scored just two points between the 8:32 and 2:55 marks of the fourth, leading to a 9-0 Orlando run that pushed the visitors lead to 97-84. The Blazers would shave that lead down to as few as five, but would get no closer than that before the final buzzer.

Sharpe led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-23 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 41 minutes. Billups said Sharpe would continue to start alongside Scoot Henderson while Simons is out for the next 4-6 weeks with a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his the right thumb.

Malcolm Brogdon went 6-of-15 from the field for 18 points to go with seven rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes. Deandre Ayton posted his first double-double as a Trail Blazer with 14 points and 15 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Jerami Grant went for 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes. Henderson struggled with foul trouble for most of the game -- he picked up three fouls in the first quarter -- before finishing with seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 23 points in 35 minutes. Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner contributed 18 and 17 points, respectively, off the bench.