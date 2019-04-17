Blazers Backcourt Leads The Way To Take 2-0 Lead Versus Thunder

PORTLAND -- More often than not, the NBA Playoffs are defined by star players. Tuesday night, Portland’s stars came out.

Portland’s starting backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 62 points to lead the Trail Blazer to a 114-94 victory versus the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Two of their first-round playoff series.

The Trail Blazers now lead the series 2-0 with the next two games to be played in Oklahoma City. Portland has not led a playoff series 2-0 since the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs.

After trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Trail Blazers outscored the Thunder 60-40 in the second half to pull away for the 20-point victory, which is Portland’s largest margin of victory in the postseason since 2003.

McCollum led all scorers with 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 36 minutes. It is the fifth time in McCollum’s career that he’s scored at least 30 points in a playoff game.

Lillard went 10-of-21 from the field and 4-of-8 from three to finish with 29 points to go with six assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in just under 27 minutes. He also was primarily responsible for holding Russell Westbrook to just 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting.

After a superb defensive effort in Game One, Moe Harkless outdid himself on both ends in Game Two, going 6-of-9 from the field for 14 points while also tallying nine rebounds, a steal and a block in 28 minutes.

Seth Curry came off the bench to hit three three-pointers in the second half to finish with nine points in 18 minutes.

Paul George led the Thunder with 27 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. Steven Adam finished a rebound short of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes.

Next up, the series moves to Oklahoma City for Game Three, scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest, Rip City Radio 620 AM and ESPN.