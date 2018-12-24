Blazers Avoid Letdown With Overtime Win Versus Mavericks

PORTLAND, OR -- Despite a Luka Doncic buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, the Portland Trail Blazers finished up a three-game homestand by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 121-118 in overtime Sunday night in front of a sellout crowd of 19,707 at the Moda Center.

“It was a wild finish," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "Obviously, Doncic hit an outstanding shot. We didn’t defend it well, but it was an amazing shot. I’m glad the way we regrouped in the overtime and kind of maintained the lead throughout the overtime. The last possession got a little wild with all the threes but we were due to have a little good luck go our way. I thought Moe (Harkless) and Chief (Aminu) hit some big threes for us, that was really important for us.”

The Trail Blazers are now 19-14 overall, 13-5 at home and 1-1 versus Dallas this season. The win breaks a two-game losing streak to the Mavericks while improving Portland's record to 4-1 in their last five games.

After a few early missteps, the Trail Blazers looked as though they might get a rare comfortable victory against a Mavericks team that entered Sunday's game having lost five-straight. After trailing by two going into the second quarter, Portland went on a 16-2 run, with the reserves doing much of the damage, to turn what was a 45-42 deficit into a 58-47 lead with just over a minute to play in the first half.

Portland's lead increased to 14 in the third quarter and looked as though they might win Sunday's contest going away early in the fourth. But the Mavericks would go on a late 14-2 run to cut into Portland's lead, and eventually take the advantage.

"Basketball is a game of runs," said Evan Turner. "They came out, hit some tough shots down the stretch and before you know it, two threes, I think they made a big play off a turnover in transition, and obviously we were down one at one point."

The teams would trade the lead for most of the final two minutes, but after Portland took a 107-104 lead off a driving Damian Lillard layup with 44.2 seconds to play in regulation, it seemed as though all of Portland's hard work Sunday night would not go for naught.

But Dallas rookie Luka Doncic hit a falling-out-of-bound three-pointer as time expired to send the game to overtime.

"Something just told me when he threw it up in the air I was like 'That (shot) going in,'" said Damian Lillard. "I just remember my rookie year when it got to the point where every time I was in one of those situations it was like, this supposed to happen. I was just making those kind of shots. I feel like (Doncic) been having a lot of moments so far this season. As soon as I see him flip the ball in the air I was like 'He gonna make this and we gonna have to go win it in overtime.'"

Which is exactly what they did. The Trail Blazers jumped out to a five-point lead in overtime after a CJ McCollum dunk, an Al-Farouq Aminu three and a Moe Harkless drive gave Portland a 114-109 advantage with 2:43 to play.

The Mavericks had a chance to tie the game trailing 118-115 with with under 30 seconds to play, but Doncic and Jalen Brunson would both miss open threes and the Blazers would make enough of their clock-stoppage free throws to come away with the three-point victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 33 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 9-9 FT) to go with two rebounds, seven assists and one block. It was the 12th time this season that Lillard has scored 30-plus points. Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double of 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT) and 12 rebounds to go with six assists and two blocks. It was his 16th double-double of the season and the seventh time this season he has had at least five assists.

CJ McCollum scored 22 points (10-20 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists. It was his 16th game with 20-plus points this season. With his lone three-pointer, McCollum (718 career three-pointers) passed Damon Stoudamire for fifth place on Portland’s all-time three-point list. Meyers Leonard finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT) and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. Leonard has scored in double figures in two of the last three games.

Seth Curry scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting. He added two rebounds and three assists. All eight of his shot attempts came from behind the three-point line. Maurice Harkless matched his season high with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3-PT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one steal and Al-Farouq Aminu recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two steals.

Luka Doncic had 23 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists for Dallas, including a three-pointer as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime.

LISTEN UP

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers improved to 1-1 in overtime games this season while the Mavericks fell to 0-2 in overtime contests.

• The Trail Blazers outrebounded the Mavericks, 53-49, and outscored them in the paint, 60-52.

• Portland had 29 assists, matching their season high, while the Mavericks recorded 22 as-sists. The Trail Blazers have had 26-plus assists in three of their last five games.

• The Trail Blazers reserves scored 34 points while the Dallas bench scored 35 points.

• The Trail Blazers matched their season high with 19 fast break points. Dallas scored 15 points on the fast break.

• The Trail Blazers attempted 17 free throws, connecting on 12 of them (70.6%) while Dallas shot 20-of-28 from the free throw line (71.4%).

• Terry Stotts earned his 291st win as head coach of the Trail Blazers, moving him into a tie with Rick Adelman for second place on the Trail Blazers franchise wins list (Ramsay, 453).

QUOTABLE

"I think as long as we avenge ourselves for what happened the other night (versus Utah), we’ll be fine and we’ve got a great opportunity the next few games and with the Warriors. All these are great opportunities to separate ourselves, get in better position and sharpen our blades." -- Evan Turner on Portland's upcoming schedule

NEXT UP

Next up, the Trail Blazers hit the road for a two-game trip that starts Christmas night in Salt Lake City versus the Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m on NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN and Rip City Radio 620 AM.