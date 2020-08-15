Blazers And Grizzlies Face Off In First Western Conference Play-In

The 8-seed Trail Blazers and the 9-seed Grizzlies meet Saturday in the first ever Western Conference Play-in, with the winner of the series advancing to the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 51-40

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 28-17

AT THE GRIZZLIES: Series is tied, 23-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 140-135, 7/31/20 (OT) (Portland)

LAST GRIZZLIES WIN: 111-104, 2/12/20 (Memphis)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies split the season series in 2019-20, 1-1.

• HOW WE GOT HERE: The Trail Blazers entered the eight seeding games in Orlando 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies for eighth place in the Western Conference. Portland went 6-2 in its seeding games while the Grizzlies were 2-6. Portland enters the play-in as the eight seed in the Western Conference and needs one win to advance to the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The ninth-seeded Grizzlies must beat Portland two times to advance to the Western Conference playoffs.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers and Grizzles squared off in the opening seeding game for both teams on July 31, with Portland earning a 140-135 overtime victory. CJ McCollum led the way for Portland with 33 points (14-21 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals while Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 33 points (10-22 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and one block.

• CJ McCollum has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games against the Grizzlies, including two games of 40-plus points.

• Damain Lillard scored 29 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 7-9 FT) to go with five rebounds and nine assists against Memphis on July 31. Lillard has reached the 20-point mark in each of his last five games against the Grizzlies, a span that includes two double-doubles.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 18 points (5-11 FG, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and six blocks against the Grizzlies on July 31 in his first game back from the left leg injury he suffered in March of 2019.

• Ja Morant finished with 22 points (7-22 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal against the Trail Blazers on July 31. In two games against Portland this season, Morant averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

• Brandon Clarke had 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes off the bench against Portland on July 31. He scored a season-high 27 points to go with six rebounds against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 12.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 14.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.50 blocks.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Gary Trent Jr. and Memphis guard Grayson Allen were teammates at Duke University during the 2017-18 season.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Hassan Whiteside and Memphis forward Justice Winslow were teammates on the Miami Heat from 2015-19.

PLAY-IN NOTES

As the 8-seed, the Trail Blazers win Saturday’s game, they will advance to the 2020 Playoffs, facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1-8 matchup.

If the 9-seed Grizzlies win, the teams will play again Sunday, with the winner of that contest moving on to the postseason.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon) is not with the team in Orlando and will not participate in any scrimmages nor games the rest of the season. Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Caleb Swanigan (personal reasons) are not with the team and will not play in Orlando.

As for players in Orlando, Nassir Little is out with dehydration recovery.

For the Grizzlies, Tyus Jones (right knee; soreness) is doubtful; Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee; meniscus tear) and Justise Winslow (left hip; displacement) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen only on ABC. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.