Blazer Reach Midway Point Of Trip Tuesday In New Orleans

The Portland Trail Blazers reach the midway point of a six-game road trip Tuesday night with the second game of a back-to-back versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers Lead, 33-25

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 21-8

AT THE PELICANS: Pelicans lead, 17-12

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 122-110, 3/15/19 (New Orleans)

LAST PELICANS WIN: 119-113, 11/12/18 (New Orleans)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game will be the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Pelicans during the 2019-2020 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series against New Orleans in 2018-19, 3-0.

• GETTING DEFENSIVE: The Pelicans rank sixth in the NBA in steals per game (8.77) while the Trail Blazers rank seventh in blocks (5.86).

• In three games against New Orleans last season, Damian Lillard averaged 24.7 points (42.6% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 90.0% FT), 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals. Lillard has scored 24-plus points in 10 of his last 12 games against the Pelicans. He made at least three three-pointers in nine of those 12 contests.

• CJ McCollum averaged 17.0 points (50.0% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 63.6% FT), 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his three games against the Pelicans last season. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in seven of his last 11 games against New Orleans.

• Hassan Whiteside has recorded a double-double in five of his last six games against the Pelicans. In 11 career games against New Orleans, Whiteside has had 14-plus rebounds six times.

• In two games against Portland last season, Jrue Holiday averaged 18.5 points (50.0% FG, 12.5% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.0 steals. Holiday has recorded two double-doubles in his last three games against Portland, including a triple-double of 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on March 27, 2018.

• J.J. Redick averaged 9.0 points (19.0% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 1.0 rebound, 1.5 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against the Trail Blazers with the 76ers last season. Redick has made at least one three-pointer in 21 straight games against Portland.

• Brandon Ingram averaged 13.7 points (40.0% FG, 14.3% 3-PT, 61.5% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three games against the Trail Blazers with the L.A. Lakers last season.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Pau Gasol and Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore were teammates on the Bulls for two seasons from 2014-16.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Gary Trent Jr. and New Orleans guard Frank Jackson were teammates at Duke during the 2017-18 season.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (back spasms), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Jusuf Nurkic (left lower leg fracture) and Pau Gasol (left foot fracture) are out for tonight’s game.

As for the Pelicans, Lonzo Ball (right adductor; strain), Brandon Ingram (right knee; soreness) and Frank Jackson (left neck; contusion) are questionable and Jahlil Okafor (left ankle; sprain) is doubtful, Derrick Favors (left lower back; spasms), Josh Hart (left ankle; sprain), Darius Miller (right Achilles; surgery) and Zion Williamson (right knee; scope) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game will be shown locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.