Bench Makes Up For Two Missing Starters In Win Versus Bulls

CHICAGO -- Down two starters, the Portland Trail Blazers will need to get production from the entire roster in order to keep pace in the race for homecourt advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Wednesday night, in their first game without both CJ McCollum (left knee strain) and Jusuf Nurkic (broken tibia/fibula), the boost from the bench came early.

The Trail Blazers’ bench, behind the shooting of Seth Curry, scored 34 of Portland’s 59 points in the first half and 70 for the game in a 118-98 victory versus a shorthanded Bulls team in front of a sellout crowd Wednesday night at the United Center.

“It’s good to get the win," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "Obviously, Chicago was undermanned and it’s a game we should have won, and we did. It’s good we were able to keep the minutes low. Defensively, we were pretty solid most of the night."

The Trail Blazers are now 47-27 overall, 18-18 on the road and 2-0 versus the Bulls to sweep the season series for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. Portland has won five straight, eight of their last 10 and move into sole possession of third in the Western Conference.

While Enes Kanter, who started his first game as a Trail Blazer in place of Nurkic, looked comfortable enough in the first quarter, the rest of Portland’s starting lineup looked a bit slow out of the gate against a Bulls team that had to call up players from the G League in order to fill out their bench.

"We didn't worry about what they were going to do, we just worry about us," said Kanter, who also noted the entire team had a video chat with Nurkić from his hospital bed prior to Wednesday game. "Just went out there, did our job defensively because we know we're going to score the ball. I think the most important thing for us to get to the next level, especially in the playoffs, is the defensive end."

Even with a bit of a slow start, Portland still built a 13-point lead in the first 12 minutes and always looked to be the better team, but it did look as though they had some adjusting to do playing alongside a new starting center after acclimating to playing without their starting shooting guard less than two weeks prior.

But the bench, and specifically Curry, were there to pick up the slack. Behind 13 points on 5-of-6 from the reserve guard, the Trail Blazers shot 57 percent from the field and 50 percent from three to go up by as many as 21 points in the second quarter before taking a 59-41 advantage into the intermission.

"Getting more opportunity, more minutes, so just trying to play the same way, find good shots," said Curry. "Offensively, move without the ball, be aggressive to create plays in the pick and roll. That's the biggest different, just getting more pick and rolls and being able to make plays with the ball in my hands. Just trying to take a little bit of pressure off of Dame when he's resting and even when he's out there."

With the starters picking up their respective games and the bench going strong, Portland led by as many as 28 points in the third quarter. With the game well in hand, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was able turn the game over almost exclusively to the reserves in the fourth quarter to ride out the 20-point victory.

"A lot of their best players were out," said Lillard. "Seth was making shots, Rodney was making shots, Jake (Layman) was having an advantage on the block. Same thing with Moe (Harkless). We just played to what our advantages were or what I saw the advantages were during the game, so it was no point in me trying to go out there and force the action when the game was so simple. We just rode that out."

The Blazers were led by Curry, who went 8-of-11 from the field for 20 points to go with three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Curry has now scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games.

“The way (Curry) has been playing, when CJ comes back, the rotation will probably be a little different than it was before CJ went out," said Stotts. "Seth is playing with a lot of confidence, and the fact that he’s able to get some shots cleanly is encouraging."

Hood wasn’t far behind his fellow reserve, going 5-of-10 from the field for 15 points.

Kanter put up 13 points and six rebounds in his first start in place of Nurkic. Zach Collins, who will also be called upon to make up some of the production loss with Nurkic sidelined, went 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from three for 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes.

"The next two weeks we're going to look at different combinations," said Stotts. "Zach played a little five out there by himself, that was good to see."

Al-Farouq Aminu put up a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Damian Lillard struggled from the field, going just 3-of-12, but still finished with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds in an easy 28 minutes.

Shaquille Harrison led the Bulls with 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Robin Lopez added 15 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes against his former team.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head further east to wrap up their season series versus the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of all-road back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.