Bench Comes Up Big In Victory Versus Raptors

PORTLAND -- It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Trail Blazers' reserves. After a surprisingly strong start to the season, which saw Terry Stotts use a full five-man bench unit for the first time since taking the head coaching job back in 2012, their play on both sides of the ball slipped considerably in the second month of the season.

And while the struggles Portland has endured in the process of losing 10 of their last 15 in no way fall entirely on the play of the bench, their deficiencies were the most noticeable factor in the team's early-season slump.

But Friday night against the best team in the NBA, Portland won almost entirely because of the play of their bench, not in spite of it.

The Trail Blaezers' reserves combined to score 58 points to lift the Trail Blazers to a 128-122 victory versus the Toronto Raptors in front of a sellout crowd of 19,458 Friday night at the Moda Center.

“Obviously it was a very good win against a very good team," said Stotts. "I was really proud of our bench. They played extraordinary. I was happy for them, it’s been a struggle lately and they had a lot of good rhythm, a lot of good energy, played well together, played with confidence. It’s an understatement that they made the difference in the game."

The Trail Blazes are now 16-13 overall and 11-4 at home this season. The win breaks a six-game losing streak to the Raptors and is Portland's third straight victory at home.

After the starters for both the Trail Blazers and the Raptors, a team playing without Kyle Lowry (back), Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and Norman Powell (hip), mostly traded baskets for the first nine minutes, Portland's bench, along with Damian Lillard, outscored their counterparts by five in the final four minutes of the first quarter. While that might not sound especially impressive, when one considers how quickly they have given up leads as of late, coming out on top felt like a small miracle.

"For the majority of time we were in the game, we went in there and we kind of looked like the team through that first 10 or 12 games," said Zach Collins. "It was just good to see everybody kind of get back into a rhythm and finally have fun for once. It's been a while since we got out there and just played the game and had fun."

That fun picked up in the second quarter. With Evan Turner, Seth Curry, Nik Stauskas, Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard on the floor, Portland outscored Toronto by 10 in the first six minutes of the quarter to take their largest lead of the night at 47-34. By the end of the half, Portland would lead hold a 58-50 lead, with all of Portland's bench except for Curry boasting a +/- of +9, with all the starters but Lillard posting a -1.

"I think it really was just our energy," said Stauskas. "We were moving the ball from side to side, we were cutting hard. I think most importantly, we were getting stops on the defensive end and were kind of able to run out in transition and not have to call as many plays. I think that’s when we’re kind of most effective, we call it playing out of flow. I think the more we can do that, the more effective we can be."

But after shooting 46 percent from the field in the first half, not a bad percentage by any stretch, the Raptors improved in the third quarter, going 15-of-22 from the field and 5-of-8 from three to cut Portland's lead to 91-89 going into the fourth quarter. Toronto cut that lead to 91-90 early in the fourth quarter, and at that point, a fair number of Trail Blazers fans in attendance Friday night probably figured they were in for yet another disappointing loss.

But the bench wouldn't allow it. Behind 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from Seth Curry, the Trail Blazers' reserves outscored their counterparts by nine points in the fourth quarter to take a 113-102 lead before Stotts went back to his starters. And in yet another role reversal, the starters almost managed to give the game away, as Kawhi Leonard scored 15 points in the fourth alone to cut the lead to 120-118 with 1:50 to play in regulation.

But between a steal from Lillard that led to a wide-open three-pointer for CJ McCollum and Al-Farouq Aminu hitting his third and final three-pointer of the game off a Jusuf Nurkić assist with just under a minute to play, Portland's starters were able to hold on and finish what their bench started.

“They were amazing," said Damian Lillard of the play of the bench Friday night. "They won the game for us... Obviously we can’t ask them to have that type of effort every night but when they do, you’ve got to tip your hat to them and you’ve got to make sure that we make those games wins. Against the best team in the league right now, it was a huge win for us and a huge performance by the bench."

TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting (3-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with two rebounds and four assists.

Zach Collins led the Portland bench with 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one block.

Al-Farouq Aminu finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3-PT) and seven rebounds. It was the seventh time in the last eight games that Aminu scored in double figures.

Seth Curry scored a season-high 13 points, including 10 points in the fourth quarter. Curry shot 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from the three-point line.

Evan Turner recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists. It was the 10th time this season that he scored in double figures.

Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points (4-15 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block.

Nik Stauskas scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and two assists.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT) to go with six rebounds and four assists. He scored 25 points in the second half.

LISTEN UP

NOTABLE

• Portland’s bench outscored the Toronto reserves, 58-26. It was the most points the Trail Blazers reserves have scored in a game this season (57, Dec. 6 vs. Phoenix).

• The Trail Blazers recorded a season-high 29 assists on 48 field goals, which matched their season high (twice, last Nov. 6 vs. Milwaukee).

• Portland’s 128 points matched the team’s second-highest scoring output this season (132, Nov. 1 vs. NOP).

• The Trail Blazers outrebounded the Raptors, 38-36 and outscored them in the paint, 60-40.

• Portland scored 26 points on 17 Toronto turnovers, while the Raptors scored four points on eight Trail Blazers turnovers.

• The Trail Blazers made 19-of-21 free throws (90.5%) while the Raptors shot 18-of-21 from the free throw line (85.7%).

• Portland led 91-89 after the third quarter and is now 16-0 when leading after three quarters.

• Toronto shot 55.8% from the field, 58.1% from the three-point line and 85.7% from the free throw line. The last time a team shot at least 55.0% FG, 58.0% 3-PT and 85.0% FT and lost was January 14, 2009 (Was. 122, NYK 128).

QUOTABLE

"For us to have 29 assists and 8 turnovers, I don’t know if we’ve done something like that since I’ve been here. That was extraordinary." -- Terry Stotts

NEXT UP

After a one-game homestand, the Trail Blazers head to Los Angeles for a one-game road trip versus the Clippers at Staples Center. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m.