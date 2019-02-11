Back To Work Monday Night In Oklahoma City

After losing to the Mavericks in a Sunday matinee game in Dallas, the Trail Blazers go right back to business on Monday with the second game of a back-to-back versus the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 118-116

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 76-41

AT THE THUNDER: Thunder lead, 77-40

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-105, 3/25/18 (Oklahoma City)

LAST THUNDER WIN: 123-114, 1/22/19 (Oklahoma City)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Oklahoma City)

GAME NOTES

• Today’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder during the 2018-19 season. Oklahoma City leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Thunder bested the Trail Blazers in Oklahoma City on Jan. 22, 123-114. Paul George led Oklahoma City with 36 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 13-15 FT) to go with eight rebounds, four assists and five steals while Damian Lillard recorded 34 points (12- 24 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and five steals for the Trail Blazers.

• LAST 10 GAMES: The Thunder have the second-best point differential in the NBA over the last 10 games (+9.6) while the Trail Blazers are sixth in the league in point differential in that span (+7.7).

• In two games against the Thunder this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 28.5 points (44.2% FG, 16.7% 3-PT, 94.1% FT), 2.5 re- bounds, 8.0 assists and 3.50 steals. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in eight straight games against Oklahoma City.

• CJ McCollum scored 31 points (11-23 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and three assists against the Thunder on Jan. 22. McCollum has scored at least 27 points in four of his last six games against Oklahoma City. In those six games, he has shot 46.9% from the three-point line (23-of-49).

• Jusuf Nurkic posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks at Oklahoma City on Jan. 22. In two games against the Thunder this season, Nurkic has averaged 22.0 points (58.1% FG, 66.7% FT), 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 2.00 steals.

• Russell Westbrook had a triple-double of 29 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds and 14 assists against Portland on Jan. 22. Westbrook has scored 20-plus points in 10 straight games against the Trail Blazers, including five games of 30-plus points.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Paul George has averaged 36.5 points (45.5% FG, 53.3% 3-PT, 86.2% FT), 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.00 steals. George has made at least three three-pointers in four of his six games against Portland with the Thunder.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry and Thunder center Nerlens Noel were teammates in Dallas for one-plus season from 2016-18.

• CONNECTION: Portland head coach Terry Stotts played college basketball at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, 20 miles south of Oklahoma City.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report.

As for the Thunder, Jerami Grant (right ankle) and Andre Roberson (left patellar tendon) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.