Back Home For Four Games Starting Monday With Pacers

After spending the better part of the last month on the road, the Trail Blazers start a four-game homestand Monday night by hosting the Indiana Pacers at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 55-34

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 34-10

AT THE PACERS: Pacers lead, 24-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 103-93, 10/29/18 (Indiana)

LAST PACERS WIN: 118-111, 12/10/16 (Indiana)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game marks the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Pacers during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers had seven players score in double figures, including four off the bench, as Portland defeated the Pacers in Indiana on Oct. 29, 103-93. CJ McCollum and Zach Collins scored 17 points apiece to lead the Trail Blazers while Victor Oladipo paced Indiana with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

• RUN OF SUCCESS: The Trail Blazers have won nine straight home games against the Pacers. Indiana last won at Moda Center on Nov. 28, 2007. • OPPOSING FORCES: Portland is fourth in the NBA in scoring over the last 10 games (116.4) while the Pacers rank ninth in opponent scoring during that span (108.0).

• Damian Lillard scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with one rebound, two assists and one block against the Pacers on Oct. 29. He has recorded at least 26 points and eight assists in each of his last three home games against Indiana.

• Evan Turner recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal against Indiana on Oct. 29. Turner has scored in double figures in three of his last five outings against the Pacers.

• Al-Farouq Aminu notched a double-double of 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and 10 rebounds to go with one steal at Indiana on Oct. 29. He has scored in double figures in five straight games against Indiana, averaging 12.4 points and 9.8 rebounds in that span.

• Darren Collison scored 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, six assists and two steals against Portland on Oct. 29. In his last three games against the Trail Blazers, Collison has averaged 18.0 points and 4.3 assists.

• Bojan Bogdanovic recorded 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 29. He has scored in double figures in four of his last five games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Indiana head coach Nate McMillan served as Portland’s head coach from 2005-12, compiling an overall record of 266-269.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner played 27 games for Indiana after being acquired from Philadelphia during the 2013-14 season.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will miss at least the next week, including Monday night's game, with a popliteus strain in his left knee.

For the Pacers, Alize Johnson (G League), Victor Oladipo (right knee), Davon Reed (G League) and Edmond Sumner (G League) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. The game will also broadcast on ESPN.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.