Back-To-Back Before The Breaks Begins With Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-14) begin an all-home back-to-back to close out the first half of their 2020-21 regular season schedule by hosting the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night in the final game this season between the Western Conference clubs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 128-106

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 85-31

GOLDEN STATE HOME: Warriors lead, 75-43

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-98, 1/1/21 (GSW)

LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 137-122, 1/3/21 (Golden State)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Golden State)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 3 game against Golden State will be the third and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and Warriors during the 2020-21 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: Portland and Golden State played back-to-back games on Jan. 1 and 3. The Warriors came out on top in the most recent matchup, 137-122. Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes, while Stephen Curry led Golden State with a carer-high 62 points (18-31 FG, 8-16 3-PT, 18-19 FT), five rebounds and four assists.

• Damian Lillard set a career-high in scoring against the Warriors on Jan. 20, 2020 when he finished with 61 points (17-37 FG, 11-20 3-PT, 16-16 FT). Lillard is averaging 29.2 points over 29 career regular-season games against Golden State, his highest average against any team.

• Enes Kanter had a season-high 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field (8-10 FT), to go with 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal at Golden State on Jan. 3. His eight made free-throws were also a season-high. Kanter has scored in double-figures in six of his last nine outings against Golden State.

• Stephen Curry not only recorded a career-high in scoring on Jan. 3, but his 18 FTM were also a career-best.

• Andrew Wiggins had 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists on Jan. 3. Wiggins has recorded at least 20 points in six of his last seven games against the Trail Blazers.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (647 career regular season games played) is one game from tying LaMarcus Aldridge for the fourth-most on the Trail Blazers all-time list.

• CONNECTION: Warriors guard Kent Bazemore spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Trail Blazers, appearing in 43 total games and starting in 21. He averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.00 steals while with Portland.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #33 - Portland 123, Charlotte 111 — March 1, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers capitalized on a historic shooting performance, earning a win over the Hornets, 123-11 at Moda Center ... Portland made a franchise record 24 three-pointers ... Six Trail Blazers finished in double-figures for the ninth time this season, and Portland improved to 8-1 in those games ... Carmelo Anthony led the Trail Blazers in scoring, finishing with a season-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 3-3 FT), as well as three rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks ... Damian Lillard added 23 points (8-21 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals ... Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3-PT), 10 boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks ... Enes Kanter recorded his 18th double-double with 11 points and 11 boards ... LaMelo Ball scored 30 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT), and had six rebounds, eight assists and four steals ... Terry Rozier added 20 points, six assists and four steals for Charlotte.

Game #32 - L.A. Lakers 102, Portland 93 — Feb. 26, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

The Lakers outscored the Trail Blazers 31-19 in the third quarter en route to a 102-93 win Friday night at STAPLES Center... Portland made double digit three- pointers for the 45th consecutive game, the fourth longest streak in league history... Damian Lillard recorded his league-leading 19th 30+ point game, finishing with 35 points (11-24 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists... Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points (8-20 FG, 2-11 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals... Enes Kanter recorded his 17th double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 17 boards... Derrick Jones Jr. finished in double-figures for the fifth time in his last six games, logging 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks... LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks... Dennis Schroder added 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists.

Game #31 - Denver 111, Portland 106 — Feb. 23, 2021, Ball Arena, Denver

Portland wasn't able to overcome 41 points from Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets took down the Trail Blazers, 111-106 in Colorado... The Nuggets committed total turnover as a team, breaking the record for fewest turnovers in a game... The Trail Blazers were perfect from the FT line for a league-leading fourth time this season... Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 3-3 FT) seven rebounds and 13 assists ... Carmelo Anthony tied a season-high with 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), as well as four rebounds and one assist... Derrick Jones Jr. scored a season-high 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT), to go with five rebounds and three blocks... Enes Kanter recorded his 16th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds and two assists... Nikola Jokic led the nuggets with 41 points (17-32 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists... Jamal Murray added 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Wednesday’s game versus Golden State.

For the Warriors, Marquese Chriss (right fibula fracture), Alen Smailagic (G League - on assignment) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. It will also air nationally on ESPN. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.