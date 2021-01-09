Back-And-Forth To Face Kings Starts Saturday

The Portland Trail Blazers will spend the better part of the next few days commuting to and from Sacramento for work.

In one of the many scheduling oddities this season, the Portland Trail Blazers will play two games versus the Kings in Sacramento, with a home game in between, over the next five days, with the first being a Saturday tilt at Golden1 Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

S

ERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 135-81

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-19

SACRAMENTO HOME: Kings lead, 62-47

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 127-116, 12/4/19 (Portland)

LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 111-123, 3/7/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Sacramento)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 9 game against Sacramento is the first of three contests between Portland and the Kings during the 2020-21 season. The teams meet again in Sacramento on Jan. 13 and in Portland on March 4.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers and Kings split the season series in 2019-20, 2-2. Prior to last season, Portland had won the season series with Sacramento five consecutive years, dating back to the 2013-14 season.

• Damian Lillard averaged 24.5 points (50.9% FG, 39.3% 3-PT, 87.9% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four games against the Kings in 2019-20. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his last 13 games against the Kings, and his career-high of 16 assists came in Sacramento on Dec. 20, 2016.

• In four games against the Kings last season, CJ McCollum averaged 23.8 points (52.6% FG, 30.8% 3-PT, 58.3% FT), 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He scored 33 points on 5-of-10 shooting from deep against Sacramento on Dec. 4th of last season.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Buddy Hield averaged 21.5 points (39.0% FG, 34.9% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Hield has finished with at least 20 points in each of his last four contests against Portland.

• De'Aaron Fox averaged 21.0 points (34.5% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 86.4% FT), 5.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in two games against Portland last season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (9,098 career points) is 22 points from passing Rasheed Wallace for 10th on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Harry Giles spent the first two seasons of his career in Sacramento, posting averages of 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 104 games (17 starts).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #8 - Portland 135, Minnesota 117 — Jan. 7, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers earned their second home victory of the season behind a 39 point effort from Damian Lillard, beating the Timberwolves 135-117 at Moda Center ... Portland scored a franchise record 47 second quarter points ... Portland hit 18 threes for the fourth time this season, tied for the most in the NBA ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season-high 39 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals ... CJ McCollum added 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic contributed a season-high 17 points and seven boards ... Enes Kanter had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench ... D'Angelo Rusell led Minnesota with 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT) three rebounds and three assists ... Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 5-7 FT) to go with four rebounds in 31 minutes.

Game #7 - Chicago 111, Portland 108 — Jan. 5, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers could not capitalize on 20-point first half lead, falling 111-108 to the Bulls at Moda Center ... Portland made 19-of-51 three-point attempts, with

51 being a franchise record ... The Trail Blazers hit 19+ threes for the third time this season ... The Bulls had seven players score in double-figures ... CJ McCollum

led Portland with 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-14 3-PT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals ... Damian Lillard added 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 9-11 FT),

five rebounds and a season-high nine assists ... Robert Covington scored a season-high 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT) in 37 minutes ... Gary Trent Jr. and Carmelo

Anthony added 13 and 12 points respectively off the bench ... Coby White paced Chicago with 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists ... Otto Porter Jr. added 19 (7-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT) points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes ... Zach LaVine scored 18 points and handed out nine assists.

Game #6 - Golden State 137, Portland 122 — Jan. 3, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco

The Trail Blazers fell to the Warriors, 137-122 behind a career-best 62 point effort from Stephen Curry ... The Trail Blazers received a season-high 46 points from the bench ... The Warriors shot a season-high 55.7% (49-of-88) from the field ... Damian Lillard recorded his fourth 30+ point game of the season, finishing with 32 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and four assist ... His four 30+ point games lead the NBA as of Jan. 3 ... CJ McCollum added 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 6-8 FT), a season-high nine rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Enes Kanter finished with 24 points (8-12 FG, 8-10 FT) and 12 rebounds, becoming just the third bench player with a 20p/10r game ... Curry carried the Warriors with his 62 point outburst (18-31 FG, 8-16 3-PT, 18-19 FT), coupled with five rebounds and four assists ... Curry is the 27th player in NBA history to record a 60 point game ... James Wiseman recorded the first double-double of his career, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) is out for Saturday’s game versus Kings.

The Kings, having played Friday night, have not yet released their injury report for Saturday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.