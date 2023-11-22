Ayton, Brogdon Return But Blazers Can't Overcome Suns In Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 21: Malcolm Brogdon #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns during the In-Season Tournament on November 21, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers ended their In-Season Tournament schedule with a 120-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

Portland is now 3-11 overall, 2-6 on the road and have lost eight straight. With the loss, the Trail Blazers finish their inaugural In-Season Tournament with a 1-3 record, finishing fourth among five teams in West Group A. Only the top team in each group -- three in the West, three in the East -- and one wildcard team from each conference qualify for the quarterfinals, which begin the first week of December in Las Vegas.

Portland trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half, though managed to get Phoenix’s advantage down to five by the intermission. But the entire second half would consist mostly of the Suns taking a commanding lead, with the Trail Blazers responding, but not nearly to the level they’d need to force the issue in the fourth quarter.

Jerami Grant led Portland with 26 points, to go with six assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes.

Deandre Ayton returned to where he played the first five seasons of his NBA career and Malcolm Brogdon returned to the lineup after missing five games due to injury. And both had success in those returns, but their efforts were’t enough to come away with the win.

Ayton, playing his first regular season game in Phoenix since being traded in the offseason to Portland, went 9-of-14 from the field for 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes.

As for Brogdon, who started and played 25 minutes after sitting out the last 10 days with a hamstring strain, he helped shape up what had been a moribund Portland’s offense to the tune of 19 points, including shooting 4-of-5 from three, five assists and a rebound.

“It felt good,” said Brogdon. “When you’re coming back from injury in this league it’s all about getting your rhythm. There’s always a little bit of apprehension not wanting to re-do anything but personally, I felt good. We played with more of an edge tonight than in our last game, which I thought was good.”

Shaedon Sharpe finished with 10 points and three rebounds and Duop Reath went 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from three for 10 points in 12 minutes off the bench.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 31 points, and Devin Booker wasn’t far behind with 28.