Another Two-Game Trip Starts In San Antonio

After playing three game at home, all against teams from the Eastern Conference, the Trail Blazers head out for a two-game trip starting in San Antonio versus the Spurs in the second of three scheduled meetings between this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Spurs lead, 88-86

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 55-32

SAN ANTONIO HOME: Spurs lead, 56-31

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-117, 2/6/20 (Portland)

LAST SAN ANTONIO WIN: 124-104, 1/18/21 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (SAS)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 16 game against the Spurs will be the second of three matchups between Portland and San Antonio this season. The Spurs lead the season series, 1-0.

• PROTECTING THE ROCK: San Antonio and Portland are the two best NBA squads in terms of taking care of the ball. The Spurs average 11.4 turnovers per game while the Trail Blazers average 11.5, the two lowest marks in the league.

• LAST GAME: The Spurs beat the Trail Blazers, 125-104, on Jan. 18 at Moda Center. Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 12-12 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while DeMar DeRozan finished with 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals for the Spurs.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 22 points in eight straight games against the Spurs. His career average of 26.9 points against San Antonio is tied for his fourth-highest scoring average against any team.

• Carmelo Anthony recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block against the Spurs on Jan. 18. Anthony has finished in double-figures in each of his last two games against San Antonio.

• Rudy Gay added 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3-PT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal against Portland on Jan. 18. It was his second-highest scoring total of the season, and his five made three-pointers were a season-high.

• Patty Mills recorded 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3-PT), one rebound and one assist against Portland on Jan. 18, matching his second- highest scoring game of the season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,983 career 3PM) is tied with Jason Kidd for 10th on the NBA all-time list for career made three-pointers. Lillard is third among active players (Curry, Harden).

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (1,641 career assists) is seven assists from passing Sidney Wicks for 11th on the Trail Blazers all-time list. McCollum's career average of 3.2 per game is the ninth-highest in Trail Blazers history.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #54 - Boston 116, Portland 115 — April 13, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers brought an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to within a single point, but weren't able to complete the comback, falling 116-115 to the Celtics in Portland ... Damian Lillard tied Jason Kidd for 10th on the NBA all-time list for made three-pointers with 1,988 ... Lillard led Portland with 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists ... Carmelo Anthony finished with 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block , recording his third game of the season with 25+ points ... Norman Powell added 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3-PT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a team-high 38 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 16 points, seven boards, five assists and one steal ... Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 32 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block ... Jaylen Brown added 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Game #53 - Miami 107, Portland 98 — April 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each finished with 22 and 20 points, and Portland committed 17 turnovers en route to a 107-98 loss Sunday night at Moda Center ... Portland's bench outscored Miami's reserves, 37-32 ... Norman Powell led Portland with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 17 points as well (7-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT), to go with six rebounds and four assists ... Damian Lillard had 12 points (3-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), passing Dirk Nowitzki for 11th on the NBA all-time list of made three-pointers ... Enes Kanter recorded 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds ... Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington each scored nine points for the Trail Blazers ... Bam Adebayo led Miami with 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Jimmy Butler added 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.

Game #52 - Portland 118, Detroit 103 — April 10, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Enes Kanter broke the 45 year old franchise rebounding record, and the Portland Trail Blazers rode his 20-20 night to a 118-103 win Saturday night at Moda Center ... Enes Kanter paced the Trail Blazers with 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-8 FT), 30 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks ... Kanter's 30 rebounds were a career-high, NBA season-high, and franchise-record ... Damian Lillard added 27 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists, and passed Joe Johnson for 12th on the NBA all-time list ... CJ McCollum finished with 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists ... Nassir Little had 11 points on 5-of-5 from the field (1-1 3-PT) in 24 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds ... Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists ... Frank Jackson added 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) is out for Friday’s game in San Antonio.

As for the Spurs, Gorgui Dieng (right shoulder; sprain) is questionable and Trey Lyes (right ankle; sprain) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.