Another Two-Game Series Starts Friday With Mavericks

The Trail Blazers last four games have come against just two opponents. By the end of the weekend, they’ll have played their last six games versus just three teams.

Portland’s streak of playing Western Conference teams in consecutive games continues Friday when the Trail Blazers host the Dallas Mavericks in the first of two games versus the Texas team this weekend at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 87-75

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 53-25

DALLAS HOME: Mavericks lead, 50-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-118, 2/14/21 (Dallas)

LAST DALLAS WIN: 133-125, 1/23/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 19 game against Dallas will be the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and Mavericks during the 2020-21 season. The final game will come two days later, on March 21. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• The Trail Blazers and Mavericks are second and third respectively in terms of limiting turnovers; Portland averages 11.7 per game and Dallas 12.4. Portland has recorded 13 games with single-digit turnovers this season, the second-most in the NBA.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers took down the Mavericks, 121-118 in Dallas on Feb. 14. Damian Lillard had 34 points (12-26 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 44 points (14-20 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 11-12 FT), to go with seven rebounds and nine assists.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 28 points in each of his last 13 games against the Mavericks, including a tying a career- high with 61 points on Aug. 11, 2020 in Orlando.

• Robert Covington had 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four steals on Feb. 14. Covington has finished in double-figures in each of his last seven games against Dallas.

• Carmelo Anthony recorded 15 points, five rebounds and three assists against the Mavericks on Feb. 14. Anthony scored 64 total points against the Mavericks over three games last season, his second-highest point total against any team (71, New Orleans).

• Luka Doncic's 44 points were two shy of his career-high, which he recorded two days prior on Feb. 12. Doncic made a career- best eight three-pointers last season on Jan. 17, 2020 against the Trail Blazers.

• Kristaps Porzingis recorded 18 points (5-9 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and two blocks against Portland. Porzingis has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games against the Trail Blazers, including two 30+ point performances last season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Terry Stotts (499 career wins) is one win from becoming the 35th head coach in NBA history to win 500 games. Stotts is eighth among active coaches, and would be the second this season to pass the 500 win threshold (Scott Brooks).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #40 - Portland 101, New Orleans 93 — March 18, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland held New Orleans to an opponent season-low 93 points, earning their second consecutive win, 101-93 ... Portland improved to 4-0 when holding opponents under 100 points ... Portland made double-digit three-pointers for the 53rd consecutive game ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (12-22 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 6-6 FT) and six rebounds ... It was his 24th game with 30+ points, tied for the league-lead ... Enes Kanter recorded his 23rd double-double of the season finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with two rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington recorded his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3-PT), 10 rebounds and two blocks ... Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Brandon Ingram added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Game #39 - Portland 125, New Orleans 124 — March 16, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the back of Damian Lillard's 50 point performance, the Trail Blazers engineered a 17-point fourth quarter comeback, winding up with a 125-124 win over the Pelicans ... The Blazers went 31-of-31 from the FT line, a franchise record for makes without a miss ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season-high 50 points (13-20 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 18-18 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists ... Lillard is the fourth player in NBA history with at least three career games with 50+ points and 10+ assists ... Gary Trent Jr. added 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and two steals ... Robert Covington had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks ... Enes Kanter recorded 10 points, five rebounds and two rejections ... Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists ... Zion Williamson had 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and eight assists ... Lonzo Ball had a career-high 17 assists.

Game #38 - Minnesota 114, Portland 112 — March 14, 2021, Target Center, Minneapolis

Despite scoring a season-high 40 fourth quarter points, the Trail Blazers weren't able to overcome the Timberwolves, as Minnesota took a 114-112 victory ... Portland made double-digit three-pointers for the 51st consecutive contest ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 38 points (12-21 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists ... Lillard inched to within five points of 16,000 for his career ... Gary Trent Jr. recorded 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Robert Covington tied a season-high with 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with seven rebounds and five assists ... Carmelo Anthony had 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench ... Anthony Edwards eclipsed the 30-point mark for the first time in his career, finishing with a career-high 34 points (12-24 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, have not yet released their injury report for Friday’s game, though Jusuf Nurkic (right calf strain) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out.

As for the Mavericks, Willie Caluey-Stein (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith (personal reasons), James Johnson (health and safety protocols) and Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.