Another Stellar Fourth-Quarter Performance Lifts Portland To Victory In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE -- The Portland Trail Blazers used a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter, sparked by recent addition Rodney Hood, to come away with a 118-108 victory versus the Charlotte Hornets in front of a crowd of 18,355 Sunday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

"We would make a run and then they would make a run," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "We were never really able to put them away. Rodney Hood was terrific in the fourth quarter. It’s good to see him get it going. I think it was like his first game with us against San Antonio where he really had an impact. He had been struggling some with his shot so it was good to see.”

The Trail Blazers are now 39-24 overall, 16-16 away from the Moda Center and 19-5 versus teams from the Eastern Conference. The Trail Blazers have now swept the season series 2-0 versus the Hornets and are 5-1 on their current seven-game road trip. Portland now sits at third place in the Western Conference, five games behind the Warriors for first and 3.5 games behind the Nuggets for second.

"I think it's significant because a lot of people aren't in third place," said Damian Lillard. "It's not like we in third-place in game 15. This is the end, it's under 20 games left, still a lot of fight for."

The Trail Blazers looked as though they might have much of a fight on their hands in the second early game of the trip after a Lillard three-pointer gave the road team a 15-point lead with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

But after an initial malaise, the Hornets played with more energy and intensity, cutting Portland's lead to 32-25 by the end of the first quarter and 56-50 by the intermission.

Portland took control of the game again in the third, taking an 11-point advantage with 4:34 to play in the quarter. But the Hornets answered back just as they did in the first quarter, outscoring the Trail Blazers 14-6 to cut the lead to 81-80 going into the fourth.

The Hornets were never able to wrestle the lead away, though they did manage to tie the game twice early on in the fourth.

"I like the way we played for a good part of the night," said Stotts. "It seemed like we had a letdown. It probably had something to do with Charlotte."

But with the game on the brink of slipping away from the road team, Hood, who had shot just 2-of-15 combined in his last three games, came on strong.

"I think I got an outlet or maybe a rebound and I just went down the side and I had a smaller guy on me, I posted up," recounted Hood. "I was just assertive. Coach didn’t have to call my play, I think my teammates did a great job, particularly Enes (Kanter) and Zach (Collins), they really set screens getting me open. I just – the only way to shoot yourself out of a slump is just keep shooting, and I finally got a couple of them to get going.”

The 6-9 guard out of Duke put up 21 points in the fourth quarter on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 3-of-4 shooting from three and 4-of-4 shooting from the free throw line to lift Portland to yet another road win.

"I like the fact that we’re able to go on a late run and close out games," said Stotts. "Cleveland being one of them, tonight. Both those games we let both of those teams back in to it, but it’s good to be able to have some of those runs. Do it with some stops and timely shots. But yeah, we’ve been playing good basketball. So just want to keep it going."

Hood led all scorers with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 shooting from three, two assists, two steals and a rebound in 24 minutes.

"I think the biggest thing I did the second half was not think as much as I have," said Hood. "You know try to learn the plays, try to figure everything out. When we just play ball I think I can affect the game in a positive way."

Jusuf Nurkic put up a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebound while also tallying six assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes. Lillard scored 10 of his 26 points in the third quarter while also finishing with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Al-Farouq Aminu went 6-of-9 from the field for 14 points, six rebounds and four assists to round out Portland's double-digit scorers.

Jeremy Lamb scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half to lead the Hornets, with both Kemba Walker and Frank Kaminsky added 18 points.

Next up, after playing six Eastern Conference teams to start the trip, the Trail Blazers finish off a seven-game roadie versus a Western Conference opponent, the Grizzlies, Tuesday night in Memphis. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.