Another Against The East Wednesday Night At The Moda Center

After going 0-2 on a two-game road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers (26-19) return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers in their fourth straight game at the Moda Center against an Eastern Conference opponent. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 68-53

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 43-18

AT THE CAVALIERS: Cavaliers lead, 35-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 113-105, 3/15/18 (Portland)

LAST CAVALIERS WIN: 127-110, 1/2/18 (Cleveland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season. The teams split the season series in 2017-18, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers dominated the rebound battle, 50-34, in a 113-105 victory over Cleveland at Moda Center on March 15. CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three assists while LeBron James had 35 points (15-25 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 4-9 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers.

• HOME STREAK: The home team has won the last nine games between the Trail Blazers and the Cavaliers.

• RECENT TREND: The Trail Blazers rank third in the NBA in second chance points over the last 10 games (15.6 points per game). Cleve- land is 22nd in the NBA in second chance points over that span (12.0 points per game).

• In two games against the Cavaliers last season, Damian Lillard averaged 24.5 points (42.9% FG, 41.2% 3-PT, 92.3% FT), 1.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.00 steal. Lillard has scored at least 24 points in eight of his 11 career games against Cleveland.

• CJ McCollum averaged 24.0 points (48.8% FG, 37.5% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two games against Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. He has shot 11-of-26 (42.3) from the three-point line in his last three games against the Cavaliers.

• In two games against Cleveland last season, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 15.0 points (61.9% FG, 36.4% FT), 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.00 steal. Nurkic has shot 67.6% from the field in four career games against the Cavaliers (23-of-34).

• In his lone game against the Portland with the Cavaliers last season, Jordan Clarkson recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists. Clarkson has averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 13 career games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry and Cleveland guard/forward Rodney Hood were both at Duke during the 2012-13 season. Curry was a senior while Hood sat out the season after transferring from Mississippi State.

• CONNECTION: Cleveland forward Channing Frye played in 141 games over two seasons with the Trail Blazers from 2007-09, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Maurice Harkless (left knee) is questionable while Caleb Swanigan (G League) and G *Wade Baldwin (G League) are out for Wednesday's contest.

As for the Cavaliers, Deng Adel (G League), John Henson (left wrist), Kevin Love (left foot), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee), David Nwaba (left ankle) and *JR Smith* (Not With Team) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.