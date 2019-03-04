After Weeks On The Road, Trail Blazers Finish Trip Tuesday In Memphis

After playing six games over the course of two weeks on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers (39-24) finish up one of their longest road trips in franchise history in Memphis with a tilt versus the Grizzlies (25-40) at FedEx Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 49-38

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 26-17

AT THE GRIZZLIES: Trail Blazers lead, 23-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 99-92, 12/19/19 (Portland)

LAST GRIZZLIES WIN: 92-83, 12/12/19 (Memphis)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: After trailing the Grizzlies 47-52 at halftime, Portland shook off the slow start and earned a 99-92 victory at Moda Center on Dec. 19. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers with 24 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Mike Conley paced Memphis with 23 points (7-19 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and six assists.

• DIVERGENT PATHS: When Portland and Memphis last met on Dec. 19, the Trail Blazers were 17-13 and the Grizzlies were 16-14. Since then, Portland has gone 22-11 while Memphis has gone 9-26.

• Damian Lillard has averaged 19.0 points (36.0% FG, 46.2% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against the Grizzlies this season. Lillard has recorded two steals in each of his last three games against Memphis.

• In his last game at Memphis on Dec. 12, CJ McCollum scored 40 points (16-27 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. McCollum has averaged 20.5 points in 17 career games against the Grizzlies, which is his highest scoring average against any Western Conference opponent.

• Playing for the Knicks at Memphis on Nov. 25, Enes Kanter recorded 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 FT), 26 rebounds and three assists. His 26 rebounds are tied for the second-highest rebounding total in an NBA game this season.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Mike Conley has averaged 23.0 points (43.2% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Conley has had at least 20 points and six assists in three straight games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard/forward Evan Turner and Memphis guard Justin Holiday were teammates with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2012-13 season.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Grizzlies guard Avery Bradley were teammates on the Boston Celtics for two seasons from 2014-16.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report.

As for the Grizzlies, Kyle Anderson (right shoulder), Dillon Brooks (right toe), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right thigh), Julian Washburn (G League) and Yuta Watanabe (G League) are out. Ivan Rabb (right ankle) is questionable and Avery Bradley (right wrist) is probable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.