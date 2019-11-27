After Two Weeks Away, Blazers Return Home To Host Thunder

After spending the better part of the last two weeks on the road, the Trail Blazers are back in Portland to play two games bookending the Thanksgiving holiday. First up, the Trail Blazers host the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night in the second meeting between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 120-117

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 76-42

AT THE THUNDER: Thunder lead, 78-41

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 102-99, 10/30/19 (Oklahoma City)

LAST THUNDER WIN: 129-121, 3/7/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game will be the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder during the 2019-2020 season. Port-land leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Thunder 102-99, on Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City. Damian Lillard led Portland with 23 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. Chris Paul paced the Thunder with 21 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

• BACK HOME: The Trail Blazers return to Moda Center to host the Thunder after playing 13 of their first 18 games on the road.

• Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points in 11 consecutive regular season games against the Thunder. He has scored 30-plus points five times during that streak, including a 51-point outing in his last home game against Oklahoma City on March 7.

• In the previous meeting with the Thunder, CJ McCollum had 22 points (7-22 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. McCollum has made at least five three-pointers four times in his last nine regular season games against Oklahoma City.

• Kent Bazemore recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench at Oklahoma City on Oct. 30. He has scored in double figures in three of his last four games against the Thunder.

• Chris Paul’s 11 free throw attempts against Portland on Oct. 30 were the most free throws he has attempted against the Trail Blazers in his career. His 10 free throws made matched his career high for free throws made against Portland (three times).

• Nerlens Noel had 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 30. It was his first career double-double against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony played for the Thunder during the 2017-18 season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 78 games.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard/forward Kent Bazemore and Thunder players Mike Muscala and Dennis Schroder were teammates in Atlanta from 2014-18.

INJURY NOTES

Gary Trent Jr. (right hamstring strain) is probable while Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Wednesday's game.

As for the Thunder, Hamidou Diallo (right elbow; hyperextension sprain) and Andre Roberson (left knee; injury recovery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.