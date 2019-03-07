After Three Weeks Away, Blazers Return Home To Host Thunder

After the All-Star break and a two-week road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers (39-25) will play their first game at home in over three weeks Thursday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-25) in a Northwest Division clash with playoff implications. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 119-116

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 77-41

AT THE THUNDER: Thunder lead, 78-39

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-105, 3/25/18 (Oklahoma City)

LAST THUNDER WIN: 120-111, 2/11/19 (Oklahoma City)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Oklahoma City)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder during the 2018-19 season. Oklahoma City leads the season series, 3-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Thunder scored 23 fast break points to the Trail Blazers 10, in running out to a 120-111 victory over Portland in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11. Paul George poured in 47 points (15-26 FG, 8-13 3-PT, 9-11 FT) to go with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder while Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 31 points (9-22 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds and six assists.

• LAST SEVEN GAMES: The Trail Blazers are tied for the second-best record in the league over the last seven games (5-2) while the Thunder are tied for the 24th-best record in the league over the last seven games (2-5).

• In three games against the Thunder this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 29.3 points (43.1% FG, 23.1% 3-PT, 92.9% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.00 steals. He has scored 20-plus points in nine straight games against the Thunder, including four games of 30-plus.

• Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 17.7 points (52.6% FG, 65.0% FT), 11.7 rebounds, 1.67 steals and 1.67 blocks in three games against Oklahoma City this season. Nurkic has scored 20-plus points in four of his last seven games against the Thunder.

• Jake Layman scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 5-8 FT) to go with four rebounds and one assist at Oklahoma City on Feb. 11.

• In three games against the Thunder this season, Al-Farouq Aminu has averaged 11.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, Paul George has posted averages of 40.0 points (50.0% FG, 59.3% 3-PT, 85.0% FT), 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. In seven games against the Trail Blazers with the Thunder, George has made at least four three-pointers four times.

• Russell Westbrook has recorded two consecutive double-doubles against the Trail Blazers. In three games against Portland this season, Westbrook has averaged 27.0 points (40.3% FG, 16.7% 3-PT, 80.6% FT), 11.0 rebounds, and 10.7 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Enes Kanter 180 games (27 starts) for the Thunder over the course of three seasons, posting averages of 14.2 points (56.2% FG, 28.6% 3-PT, 78.8% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry and Thunder center Nerlens Noel were teammates in Dallas for one-plus season from 2016-18.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner (personal reasons) is out for Thursday's game.

As for the Thunder, Andre Roberson (left patellar tendon) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game will air nationally on TNT.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.