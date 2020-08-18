After Earning Eight-Seed, Trail Blazers Face Lakers In First Round Of 2020 Playoffs

Starting the seeding games in Orlando 3.5 games out of top eight in the West, the Trail Blazers had to treat their eight-game schedule, as well as a play-in game versus the Memphis Grizzlies, like playoff games. They’re hoping that experience, which ultimately resulted in securing the eight-seed, has prepared them for what’s next.

“I think the nine games that we’ve had here in Orlando, they’ve prepared us for the playoffs,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “We had to play at a high level, both mentally and physically, to get to where we are right now, so I think that prepared us. There are other teams that were obviously secure with the playoff spot, so they approached Orlando differently than us. We’re hopeful that how we got here will help us in the future.”

That future is now, as the Trail Blazers will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the one-eight matchup of the first round of the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs Thursday night at AdventHealthArena on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus.

“I think it’s going to be a tough series regardless,” said Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. “They’ve got great players, obviously. They’re the number one seed in the West, obviously. It’s going to be tough. I think the thing that we have on our side is the fact that we had to be on edge since we’ve been here. Every game that we’ve played has been down to the wire, we’ve had to win close games, we’ve had to execute down the stretch, we’ve had to come up with stops. We’ve kind of been prepared for playoff basketball for the last two or three weeks in every single game. I think we have that going for us going into the series.”

Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

REGULAR SEASON ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 122-108

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 70-45

AT THE LAKERS: Lakers lead, 77-38

PLAYOFFS ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 32-16

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 11-10

AT THE LAKERS: Lakers lead, 22-5

SEASON SERIES NOTES

• The Lakers won the season series in 2019-20, 2-1.

• In three games against the Lakers this season, Damian Lillard averaged 36.0 points (50.8% FG, 39.4% 3-PT, 87.9% FT), 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Lillard scored 48 points (17-30 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 7-8 FT) to go with nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in Portland's 127-119 victory in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

• CJ McCollum averaged 17.3 points (41.2% FG, 29.2% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 3.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in three games against Los Angeles this season.

• In two games against the Lakers this season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 14.0 points (33.3% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

• LeBron James averaged 24.7 points (45.0% FG, 38.1% 3-PT, 63.2% FT), 7.3 rebounds and 11.3 assists in three games against the Trail Blazers this season.

• In three games against Portland this season, Anthony Davis averaged 32.0 points (55.9% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 82.8% FT), 11.3 re- bounds, 4.3 assists and 2.67 blocks. He had 37 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five blocks against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 31.

PLAYOFF SERIES NOTES

• Portland and Los Angeles have played in the first round on six other occasions. The Trail Blazers beat the Lakers in the first round of the 1992 Playoffs on their way to an NBA Finals meeting with the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers won the other five first round meetings between the teams.

• The Trail Blazers and the Lakers are meeting in the postseason for the 12th time. Portland has advanced twice past the Lakers, while Los Angeles has won the other 10 series. The Trail Blazers other first win over the Lakers came in the 1977 Western Conference Finals, propelling Portland to a NBA Finals victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

• The Trail Blazers and Lakers last played each other in the postseason in the first round of the 2002 Playoffs. Portland's leading scorer that series was Rasheed Wallace while the Lakers were led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Current Lakers forward LeBron James was 14 months away from being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers while Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was 11 years old.

• Portland and Los Angeles played met in the playoffs five times between 1997 and 2002.

• Portland is 5-16 all-time against Los Angles in the first round.

CONNECTIONS

• Los Angeles forward LeBron James and Portland forward Carmelo Anthony were the first and third picks of the 2003 NBA Draft. Along with Kyle Korver of the Milwaukee Bucks, they are the only active players remaining from their draft class.

• Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (sixth) and Lakers forward Anthony Davis (first) were both lottery picks in the 2012 NBA Draft.

• Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza won the NBA Championship with the Lakers in 2009.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle inflammation) and Nassir Little (dehydration recovery) are out. CJ McCollum (vertebral fracture) is available for Tuesday's game.

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon) is not with the team in Orlando and will not participate in any scrimmages nor games the rest of the season. Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Caleb Swanigan (personal reasons) are not with the team and will not play in Orlando.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis (right knee; soreness) and LeBron James (right groin; soreness) are probable while Rajon Rondo (right thumb; surgery) is doubtful.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen only on NBC Sports Northwest with Jordan Kent, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. The game will also air on TNT. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.