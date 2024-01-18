After Deferring In Brooklyn, Simons Gets The Game-Winner In Portland

PORTLAND -- The Nets attempted and were rather successful in getting the ball out of Anfernee Simons’ hands in the fourth quarter and overtime in their meeting with the Trail Blazers 10 days ago in Brooklyn. Portland would go on to win that game, but Brooklyn at least made another player -- in this case, Malcolm Brogdon -- beat them.

“It’s not a fluke, (Simons) can score the basketball at a high level, so we had to play a lot of different defenses against him once he got it rolling in Brooklyn,” said Nets coach Jacque Vaughn. “So hopefully that doesn’t happen (Wednesday), we get into him a little early and don’t let him get on a roll.”

The “get into him early” part worked. However, the “don’t let him get on a roll” part did not.

Simons, the 6-3 guard in his fifth season out of IMG Academy, capped a 13-point fourth quarter with a game-winning floater with 0.2 seconds to play to give the Trail Blazers a 105-103 victory in front of a crowd of 17,021 Wednesday night at Moda Center.

“That was the play, to get it to Ant,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “It was a perfectly executed play, the guys executed it just beautifully, they really did. Ant shot the ball, I told him ‘We need to get the last shot, we don’t want to give them a shot at it.’ Ant, it was beautiful.”

The Trail Blazers are now 11-29 overall and 6-12 at home this season. With the win, Portland has swept the season series versus Brooklyn 2-0.

Simons was a late add to the injury report Wednesday afternoon due to illness -- he sat out the first two games of Portland’s most recent road trip due to similar issues -- and looked very much the part in the first three quarters. He entered the fourth with just seven points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 shooting from three, so he didn’t seem like the most likely option to provide late-game heroics.

“I didn’t feel great today at all,” said Simons. “Just tired, tired the whole game, for most of the game. But I’m glad I was able to get it going at the right time and come out with the win.”

But after a tough three quarters, Simons managed to heat up -- despite winter weather knocking out his power at his home in Lake Oswego for the last few days. With Jerami Grant rightfully drawing much of Brooklyn’s attention thanks to a 30-point performance, Simons was able to avoid the constant attention and double teams he endured in the second half of the previous matchup.

So with the game tied at 103-103 with five seconds to play, Simons, either due to a miscommunication or inattentiveness, was able to get an easy inbounds pass from Malcolm Brogdon at the top of the three-point line, something that would have seemed near impossible in the fourth quarter of the previous game versus the Nets.

With no double team coming, Simons sized up his defender, in this case, his friend Mikal Bridges, drove past the long-armed wing with relative ease and got up a right-hand floater over Nic Claxton that found the bottom of the next with just two-tenths of a second left on the clock.

“Was able to get some space, thought there was a little bit of confusion,” said Simons. “In the coverage they called I think they were supposed to double or something, I tried to go before the double came and was able to get to a comfortable little shot, my floater, and it went in.”

From there, all Portland had to do was sweat out aa Brooklyn inbounds attempt at the rim to come away with their first home win of 2024.

“(Simons) wasn’t taking no for an answer on that,” said Billups. “And he had been struggling a little bit, he hasn’t been feeling great, his energy was pretty low. But man, he made a big-time shot.”

Simons finished with 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting, four rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

Grant led all scorers with 30 points to go with eight rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes. Duop Reath added 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes while Malcolm Brogdon, who got the start in place of Scoot Henderson, went 6-of-12 from the field for 16 points to go with six assists, five rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes.

Bridges led the Nets with 21 points. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 and Claxton finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.