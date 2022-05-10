Portland Trail Blazers Name Joe Cronin As General Manager

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 10, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers today named Joe Cronin as the organization’s 11th general manager. Cronin had been serving as interim GM since December 3, 2021, and will continue leading all aspects of basketball operations.

Since assuming the interim role, Cronin developed a strategy to reshape the Trail Blazers roster with various deals and roster moves that create valuable assets and additional flexibility to improve the team’s competitiveness. Since first joining the team as an intern, Cronin has worked across a variety of front office roles. Now with 16 years of front office experience, including extensive knowledge of the salary cap, proven management skills, player evaluation prowess, and player contract expertise, he will continue to be invaluable to the organization.

“Joe has shown in his short time as interim GM that he is more than ready to continue leading the front office,” said Jody Allen, Portland Trail Blazers Chair. “We remain excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball with Joe and Chauncey driving a cohesive plan to build an even more competitive and winning roster.”

“I would like to thank Jody and Bert for this opportunity and a long list of other incredible people that have put their faith and trust in me not only over the last six months, but the last 16 years,” said Joe Cronin, Portland Trail Blazers General Manager. “My focus has always been creating a championship team and culture that players, coaches, and staff want to be a part of. I look forward to continuing that focus with the vision that Chauncey, Dewayne, and I share while unifying our business and basketball operations on and off the court.”

“I'm excited to continue to partner with Joe and help bring the success that Rip City expects to Moda Center,” said Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach. “We’ve established a great working relationship in the last six months and have the same vision for what it takes to win a championship in this league. I look forward to bringing Joe’s vision to life with our entire front office.”

Entering his 17th season with Portland in 2022-23, Cronin joined the team as a basketball operations intern in 2006. In 2010 he was promoted to pro scout/salary cap analyst where he was a crucial part of the player evaluation and roster construction process. In 2014, he was named the team’s director of player personnel and in 2021, was named assistant general manager. As a result of his continued dedication to the team, Cronin was the 2011-12 recipient of the Trail Blazers' "Unify People in a Championship Culture" award. Prior to joining the team, Cronin earned his master's at the University of Denver, where he also worked as a graduate assistant for the men's basketball team. A Denver native who played college basketball at Regis University and the University of Northern Colorado, Cronin competed against Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups in the Colorado state high school basketball tournament.

Cronin will be available for media interviews after the NBA Combine at the end of May.

