Trail Blazers Sign Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks for the Remainder of the Season

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 3, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have signed guard Kris Dunn and center Drew Eubanks for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the team announced today. Both contracts are via the NBA’s hardship exception.

Dunn previously signed 10-day contracts with the Trail Blazers on March 14 and March 24. In 11 games (one start) for Portland, he has averaged 8.6 points (49.4% FG, 100% FT), 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.82 steals.

Eubanks has played in 18 games (all starts) for Portland since signing the first of four 10-day contracts on February 22. He is averaging 14.1 points (64.9% FG, 78.0% FT), 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. His season averages of 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 67 games (27 starts) with Portland and San Antonio are all career highs.