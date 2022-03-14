Trail Blazers Sign Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks to 10-Day Contracts

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 14, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have signed guard Kris Dunn and center Drew Eubanks to 10-day contracts, the team announced today. Both contracts are via the NBA’s hardship exception.

Dunn, 27, holds career averages of 8.2 points (42.0% FG, 30.5% 3-PT, 72.7% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.53 steals and 24.1 minutes in 231 games (126 starts) over five seasons with Minnesota, Chicago and Atlanta. He has played in 15 games (eight starts) for the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League in 2021-22, posting averages of 11.8 points (45.6% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 70.4% FT), 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.87 steals and 27.0 minutes.

A native of New London, Connecticut, Dunn (6-3, 205) was selected by Minnesota with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft after four collegiate seasons at Providence.

Eubanks, 25, previously signed two 10-day contracts with Portland on February 22 and March 4. In seven games (all starts) with the Trail Blazers, Eubanks has averaged 9.6 points (58.8% FG, 77.8% FT), 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 26.0 minutes. For the season, Eubanks is averaging 5.3 points (54.3% FG, 75.0% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 13.9 minutes in 56 games (16 starts) with San Antonio and Portland.

A product of Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon, Eubanks (6-9, 245) played three seasons at Oregon State from 2015-18 before going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. He holds career averages of 4.9 points (56.7% FG, 74.7% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.66 blocks in 155 games (22 starts) for the Spurs and Trail Blazers.