Larry Nance Jr Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 6, 2022) – An MRI completed last night showed no significant damage to the right knee of Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr., the team announced today.

Nance injured the knee in the third quarter of Portland’s game against Miami on Wednesday, January 5. He will be reevaluated in one week.

Through 37 games for the Trail Blazers this season (11 starts), Nance is averaging 6.9 points (51.5% FG, 30.6% 3-PT, 65.3% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.03 steals.