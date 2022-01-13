Trail Blazers Announce Andrae Patterson As Assistant General Manager

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 13, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have hired Andrae Patterson as an Assistant General Manager, the team announced today.

Patterson joins the Portland front office from the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he most recently served as Senior Director of Basketball Operations. In his new position with the Trail Blazers, Patterson will be active in player personnel decisions and assume a leadership role in improving the Trail Blazers’ processes across multiple departments.

“Andrae is a highly respected executive in this league that brings an impressive mix of character, leadership abilities and high-end basketball IQ to our organization,” said Trail Blazers Interim General Manager Joe Cronin. “We are thrilled that Andrae is joining us.”

Having joined the Cavaliers as the Director of Basketball Administration in 2017, Patterson’s responsibilities grew to include personnel scouting, staff management, interdepartmental and community relations projects and player community program initiatives. He was instrumental in basketball and front office decision making and also served as a liaison between the front office, players and coaches. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he spent two seasons in Utah as the Jazz’ player personnel/player programs coordinator.

Following his playing career, Patterson worked for four seasons at the University of Texas at Arlington, first as the director of basketball operations/video coordinator for two seasons and then as an assistant coach. From Arlington, he joined the Idaho Stampede of the NBA G League as an assistant coach for the 2014-15 season.

A native of Abilene, Texas, Patterson played two seasons in the NBA after being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 46th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. After his stint in Minnesota, Patterson played internationally for nine seasons – including five seasons in the top Spanish professional league, Liga ACB.

Collegiately, Patterson played for Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight for four seasons at Indiana University (1994-98) while earning a degree in criminal justice. On the court, he earned All-Big Ten honors in each season while leading the Hoosiers to four NCAA Tournament appearances.