Damian Lillard Undergoes Abdominal Surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 13, 2022) — Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard underwent surgery this morning to repair a core injury causing chronic abdominal pain, the team announced today.

The procedure was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia and Lillard will be reevaluated in six weeks.

In 29 games (all starts) this season, Lillard has averaged 24.0 points (40.2% FG, 32.4% 3-PT, 89.3% FT), 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 36.4 minutes per game.