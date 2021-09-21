Trail Blazers Tip off 2021-22 NBA Season With The Beloved Annual Fan Fest October 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 21, 2021) – Come celebrate the start of the 2021-22 NBA season at Moda Center with the annual Fan Fest slated for Saturday, October 2. This free event gives fans a first look at the 2021-22 Trail Blazers squad with plenty of new and old faces alike. Get a look behind the scenes at an open practice and a team scrimmage, plus food, fun and prizes for the whole family.

Each fan in attendance must register in advance to receive their free ticket at trailblazers.com/fanfest. Seating is general admission - fans are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. New this year, the Trail Blazers are working with local nonprofit partners to reserve the first few courtside rows and provide special tickets to pre-determined Frontline and Health Care Workers. This special opportunity is a way for Rip City to thank the brave people who have been and continue to be on our front lines through the pandemic.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with open practice beginning at 2:45 p.m. and the team scrimmage beginning at 3:30 p.m. Fans can expect special appearances from the Trail Blazers broadcast team, Blaze the Trail Cat and more.

With health and safety at the forefront and in alignment with Rose Quarter policy, proof of COVID-19 vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of your visit or proof of a negative COVID-19 lab-based rapid test within 48 hours of the event will be necessary to enter. Masks will be required at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are committed to providing the safest environment possible for fans and staff. Please visit rosequarter.com/welcome-back for more information on arena updates, our new no bag policy and additional health and safety information.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 37 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, Moda Center, is the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum Certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit trailblazers.com.