Trail Blazers Sign Ben McLemore

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 5, 2021) –The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent guard Ben McLemore, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

McLemore, 28, appeared in 53 games (five starts) for Houston and the L.A. Lakers during the 2020-21 season, posting averages of 7.7 points (37.0% FG, 34.6% 3-PT, 73.6% FT), 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 17.1 minutes.

In eight seasons, McLemore (6-3, 195) holds career averages of 8.9 points (41.6% FG, 36.3% 3-PT, 77.6% FT), 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 22.9 minutes in 492 games (261 starts) with Sacramento, Memphis, Houston and the L.A. Lakers. He was originally selected by Sacramento with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft after one season at Kansas.