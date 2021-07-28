Trail Blazers to Start NBA Summer League on August 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 28, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers will begin their 2021 NBA Summer League schedule on Sunday, August 8 against Charlotte, the NBA announced today.

The 2021 NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. Following their Sunday opener, the Trail Blazers will play on Tuesday, August 10 against the LA Clippers, Thursday, August 12 against Indiana and Saturday, August 14 against Phoenix. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on August 16 or 17.

All games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.

Portland’s NBA Summer League roster will be announced at a later date.

Trail Blazers 2021 NBA Summer League Schedule:

Sunday, August 8 at Charlotte 3:00 p.m. PT Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

Tuesday, August 10 vs. LA Clippers 8:00 p.m. PT Thomas & Mack Center (ESPNU)

Thursday, August 12 vs. Indiana 3:00 p.m. PT Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV)

Saturday, August 14 at Phoenix 6:00 p.m. PT Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)