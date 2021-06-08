Trail Blazers Announce New Television Broadcast Partnership with ROOT SPORTS

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 9, 2021) – Today the Portland Trail Blazers announced a new multi-year television broadcast partnership with ROOT SPORTS starting in the 2021-22 season. ROOT SPORTS, a joint venture between AT&T Sports Networks and the Seattle Mariners, will bring Trail Blazers games to more fans than ever before across Oregon, Washington and Alaska. With fans’ accessibility top of mind, this transition will help spread the Trail Blazers roots even farther throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

“We are ecstatic to join the ROOT SPORTS regional network starting next season,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “With so many other Pacific Northwest teams already in the ROOT SPORTS family and its broad footprint, choosing ROOT SPORTS was the best decision for our fans. We look forward to bringing Trail Blazers games to new viewers, as well as our loyal fans in Oregon, Washington and Alaska.”

ROOT SPORTS is already the home of our new family members and fellow Pacific Northwest sports teams the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seawolves, Gonzaga University Bulldogs, Big Sky Conference and our neighbors the Portland Timbers.

“The Portland Trail Blazers are a first-class organization, and we are thrilled to add Rip City basketball to our lineup of exciting game action,” said Mark Jorgensen, SVP & General Manager, ROOT SPORTS. “Being the home to one of the best teams in the NBA solidifies ROOT SPORTS as a premier regional sports network in the nation.”

For more information, visit trailblazers.com/watch and to learn more about ROOT SPORTS, please visit rootsports.com.

ABOUT ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS™ is the television home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Timbers, Seattle Seawolves, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Big Sky Conference and Portland Trail Blazers. The network delivers more than 500 live events each year across a five-state footprint. ROOT SPORTS is managed by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Northwest, Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The four networks combined reach across 22 states and own e