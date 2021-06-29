Zach Collins Undergoes Ankle Surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 29, 2021) – Portland Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins underwent a second revision surgery today to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin J. O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) In New York.

Collins underwent previous ankle surgeries on September 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020.

Collins is out indefinitely. His status will be updated accordingly.