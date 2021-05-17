Terry Stotts Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 17, 2021)–Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has been named the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for May, it was announced today by the NBA.

Stotts led the Trail Blazers to a 7-2 record for the month, which tied for the third-best mark in the league and bolstered Portland’s 10-2 close to the regular season. It is the first time this season and the eighth time in his career that Stotts has won the award.

Portland’s finish allowed it to clinch the sixth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and secure the team’s eighth consecutive postseason berth. Stotts is the 13th coach to lead a franchise to eight or more consecutive postseasons since the 1970-71 campaign.

The month included double-digit wins over Boston, Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston and Denver as well as victories over the L.A. Lakers and Utah. The Trail Blazers ranked first in the league in offensive rating (123.8) and third in net rating (10.3) in May.

With a victory against Houston on May 10, Stotts became the second coach in franchise history to lead the Trail Blazers to 400 wins and the 28th coach in league history to win 400 games with a single franchise.

New York’s Tom Thibodeau was named the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.