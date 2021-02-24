Trail Blazers 2020-21 Second Half Schedule Released

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 24, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers will begin the Second Half of the 2020-21 season on March 11 against the Phoenix Suns, it was announced today by the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are scheduled to play 37 games to complete the 72-game 2020-21 NBA season. The Second Half will feature 19 games at Moda Center and 18 games on the road. Portland will close out the regular season with a home game against Denver on May 16.

Portland’s longest homestand of the Second Half schedule occurs from March 16 to March 23, with two games each against New Orleans (March 16 and 18) and Dallas (March 19 and 21) followed by Brooklyn’s lone visit to Portland this season on March 23. The Trail Blazers will embark on two extended road trips this spring: a four-game swing through Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Detroit from March 25-31 and a six-game trip to Indiana, Memphis, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta and Cleveland spanning April 27 to May 5.

All 37 of the announced games will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW), the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers, or national carriers and aired on flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620 and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network. “Blazers Pregame Live” will air prior to every regular season game on NBCSNW with “Blazers Postgame Live” immediately following each contest. In addition, every Trail Blazers game telecast will be live streamed to authenticated NBC Sports Northwest subscribers via NBCSportsNorthwest.com and the “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app.

Four of Portland’s Second Half games will appear on national television, with TNT broadcasting home games against New Orleans (March 16), Boston (April 13) and the LA Clippers (April 20) and a road game at Miami (March 25).

The Trail Blazers Second Half schedule release video can be viewed here and the full season schedule and results can be viewed here.