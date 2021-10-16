Trail Blazers Waive Three Players

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 16, 2021) –The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Marquese Chriss, Quinn Cook, and Patrick Patterson, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

All three players were signed to training camp contracts in September.

Chriss appeared in all four preseason games for the Trail Blazers, posting averages of 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.00 steal and 13.2 minutes.

Cook played in two preseason games for Portland, averaging 3.5 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.5 assists and 13.3 minutes.

In two preseason appearances, Patterson averaged 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 13.7 minutes.

Portland’s roster stands at 14 roster players and two two-way players. The Trail Blazers begin the 2021-22 regular season at Moda Center on Wednesday, October 20 against Sacramento.