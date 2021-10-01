Trail Blazers Exercise Team Option on Nassir Little

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 1, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised the 2022-23 team option on the Rookie Scale contract of forward Nassir Little, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Portland selected Little with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Little, 21, appeared in 48 games (two starts) for the Trail Blazers during the 2020-21 season, posting averages of 4.6 points (46.7% FG, 35.0% 3-PT, 71.9% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 13.3 minutes. For his career, Little has averaged 4.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 96 games (seven starts).