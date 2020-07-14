Trail Blazers Announce Three Scrimmages To Be Broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest Before Start Of Regular Season In Orlando

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 14, 2020) ­– The Portland Trail Blazers announced today that three scrimmages taking place in Orlando prior to the restart of the regular season will be broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW), the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers. The scrimmages will also be aired on flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620, the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network, and streamed on NBCsportsnorthwest.com and MyTeams App.

The scrimmages will take place on Thursday, July 23 at 12:30 p.m. vs. Indiana Pacers, Sunday, July 26 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Toronto Raptors, and Tuesday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Jordan Kent, analyst Lamar Hurd, and Courtside Reporter Brooke Olzendam will be broadcasting the action on NBCSNW, with Travis Demers and Michael Holton on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

The restart of the regular season in Orlando begins on Friday, July 31 vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 1:00 p.m. on NBCSNW and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Network.

