Trail Blazers Complete Trade with Atlanta Hawks

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 6, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have traded forward/center Skal Labissiere and cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a future protected second-round draft pick, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Labissiere averaged 5.8 points (55.1% FG, 23.1% 3-PT, 75.8% FT), 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.94 blocks in 33 games (one start) for the Trail Blazers this season before suffering a left knee articular cartilage lesion against the L.A. Lakers on Dec. 28. Acquired in a trade with Sacramento on Feb. 7, 2019, Labissiere averaged 5.3 points (56.6% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 71.8% FT), 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 42 total games (two starts) with the Trail Blazers.