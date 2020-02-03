Damian Lillard Repeats As NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 3, 2020) –Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 2, it was announced today by the league.

Lillard, who also won the award last week, averaged 45.0 points (56.3% FG, 56.4% 3-PT, 88.5% FT), 7.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists for the week while leading Portland to wins over the Rockets, Lakers and Jazz. He led the NBA in scoring and field goals made for games played from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, while ranking second in assists and three-pointers made.

Against Houston on Jan. 29, Lillard recorded the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 36 points (11-21 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He scored 48 points (17-30 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 7-8 FT) to go with nine rebounds and 10 assists at the L.A. Lakers on Jan. 31, with 23 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT) coming in the third quarter. Lillard finished the week with 51 points (17-29 FG, 9-15 3-PT, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists against the Utah Jazz, marking his third game of 50-plus points in the last six contests. It was his sixth consecutive game with at least six three-pointers, setting an NBA record.

For the season, Lillard is averaging 29.8 points (46.3% FG, 39.7% 3-PT, 88.8% FT), 4.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.00 steal. Among league leaders, he ranks third in scoring, sixth in assists and second in three-pointers and free throws made.

It is the ninth time in his career that Lillard has won the weekly honor and the first time in his career that he has won in consecutive weeks.