Trail Blazers to Open 2020-21 Season Against Utah Jazz on December 23

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 4, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers will tipoff the 2020-21 season by hosting the Utah Jazz on December 23 at Moda Center, it was announced today by the NBA.

The season-opener will be followed by a home matchup against the Houston Rockets on December 26. The Trail Blazers will then embark on their first road trip of the season, a four-game swing up the Pacific Coast, with games in Los Angeles against the Lakers (December 28) and the Clippers (December 30) followed by two games against the Golden State Warriors (January 1 and January 3).

The NBA is releasing the 2020-21 schedule in two parts, with the First Half featuring 37 games for the Trail Blazers from December 23 to March 4. The 2021 All-Star break will span March 5-10 before the Second Half of the season commences on March 11 running to May 16. The schedule for the Second Half of the season will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule.

The Trail Blazers play 12 of their first 18 games at home, bolstered by a seven-game homestand from January 14-25, which includes a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against San Antonio on January 18 at 12:00 p.m.. Portland will then embark on a six-game road trip from January 28 to February 7, the longest of the First Half of the season.

All 37 of the announced games will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW), the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers, or national carriers and aired on flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620 and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network. “Blazers Pregame Live” will air prior to every regular season game on NBCSNW with “Blazers Postgame Live” immediately following each contest. In addition, every Trail Blazers game telecast will be live streamed to authenticated NBC Sports Northwest subscribers via NBCSportsNorthwest.com and the “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app.

Portland’s initial slate of games features five appearances on national television, with TNT exclusively broadcasting games at Houston (January 28), against Philadelphia (February 11) and at Denver (February 23) and ESPN airing games at the L.A. Lakers (February 26) and against Golden State (March 3) side-by-side with NBCSNW.

The Trail Blazers First Half schedule can be found here.